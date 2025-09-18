Famous Nuneaton steam locomotive wheel finds new home

A famous Nuneaton steam locomotive wheel, which had been at the heart of a local secondary school for more than 60 years, has found a new home.

The iconic wheel had lived at the site of Manor Park Secondary School since at least 1963 and remained after the school closed in 2010.

Warwickshire Property & Development Group (WPDG) and Seddon Housing Partnerships are progressing towards starting work on a new development of 54 new homes on the site of the former school.

The wheel was removed and saved during the demolition of the school and donated to Manor Park RFC.

The grassroots club, which was formed from the school’s rugby team in 1960 and still wears the school’s colours, has installed the wheel at its new home at Griff & Coton Sports Club.

Manor Park RFC has restored the wheel with red and black paint, to reflect the club and school colours, while also building a brick plinth to provide its new home near the pitch.

Nik Gajic is a life member and former committee member of Manor Park RFC and attended the school in the 1970s. He started playing for Manor Park RFC in 1981, played over 650 games and is a two-time former captain.

He said: “The wheel was an important part of the school, it’s famous in the local area and we wanted to find a way of keeping its legacy going.

“Interestingly, the school pre-dates the wheel itself, though a wheel has always been part of the school badge.

“We believe it appeared at the school sometime in the early 1960s, around the same time that Manor Park RFC formed as Manor Park Old Boys.

“It’s been wonderful to see the wheel brought back to life by voluntary work from our members - from sandblasting and painting to the installation. It’s been a great example of how our members can come together.

“Many of our players and members went to Manor Park Secondary School, me included. The school motto was Tempori Parendum. it loosely translates to "move with the times" hence the connection to the wheel.

“Our club colours reflect the school colours, our links go back decades. So, it is great to have the wheel installed at the club to commemorate that relationship with the school.”

WPDG and Seddon are progressing a Reserved Matters application, to enable construction of the new residential development to begin, which will comprise a mix of one, two, three and four bedroom properties, including eight dwellings for affordable housing.

Tony Bunney, Senior Development Manager at WPDG, said: “We identified the wheel at the start of the project as something we needed to save and preserve, as we recognised it was something of real local importance and had great sentimental value to the community.

“We’re proud to have worked with the rugby club to help preserve its future and they have done an excellent job with the restoration, to give the famous old wheel a new lease of life.”

Tony Clark, Regional Director for Seddon Housing Partnerships said: “It is truly heartening to see the wheel continue its journey from school to rugby club. There is such a rich history and meaning surrounding the wheel that it just had to be saved. We are pleased we were able to play a small part in its rescue. We hope the wheel brings much luck to players current and future.”

Councillor Stephen Shaw, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Finance and Property, added: “The wheel is a powerful symbol of honouring the past while creating a vibrant future for the local area and I’m delighted to see it preserved and celebrated in its new home.

“The collaboration between the rugby club, WPDG, and Seddon is a fantastic example of what can be achieved when we work together.

“Through the development of the Manor Park site the County Council will continue to realise its ambition to make the most of the county’s assets for the benefit of our people and communities.”