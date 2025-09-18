Warwickshire’s young people lead the conversation on Youth Mental Health Day

This Friday (19 September) marks Youth Mental Health Day, a national campaign from stem4 focusing on the theme of ‘Share Support’.

This year's theme encourages young people and those around them to connect, share, and access clinically-informed mental health resources. Across Warwickshire, young people are stepping up to lead the conversation on why mental health matters and how support can make a difference.

As a child friendly county, Warwickshire is committed to ensuring young people’s voices are heard on the issues that affect them most. Mental health is a priority topic for the Warwickshire Youth Council, who have been working to raise awareness, tackle stigma and connect their peers with help.

Recently, members of the Youth Council recorded an episode of the Let’s Talk Warwickshire: Voices of Tomorrow podcast, where they discussed mental health challenges with professionals from Warwickshire County Council and Coventry and Warwickshire RISE. The conversation offered advice, encouragement and resources for young people to better understand and look after their wellbeing.

To mark this year’s Youth Mental Health Day, the Youth Council have also created a short social media reel,(https://www.youtube.com/shorts/7msu6_rWXE8?feature=share) where young people share what support means to them — encouraging their peers to reach out, listen, and be kind.

Warwickshire County Councillor Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Social Care and Health said: “It is so important to ensure young people have access to mental health support and feel able to talk to each other and people they trust about their worries and concerns. This helps them to build resilience and find ways to manage their mental health needs.

“We want young people to know they’re not alone. Support is available in schools, online, and within the community. Taking small steps — whether that’s talking to someone, taking breaks, or finding healthy ways to cope with stress — can make a big difference.”

Support available for young people in Warwickshire

Warwickshire Rise Service – Mental health support for children and young people ( cwrise.com

– Mental health support for children and young people ( Kooth – Free, anonymous online counselling and wellbeing support ( kooth.com

– Free, anonymous online counselling and wellbeing support ( Childline – Confidential helpline offering support and advice ( childline.org.uk

– Confidential helpline offering support and advice ( YoungMinds – Mental health information and crisis support ( youngminds.org.uk

– Mental health information and crisis support ( Support in schools – Pastoral leads, counsellors, or wellbeing services available

– Pastoral leads, counsellors, or wellbeing services available Warwickshire County Council – Health, wellbeing and family support information ( warwickshire.gov.uk/wellness

Listen to the podcast episode here: Let’s Talk Warwickshire – Voices of Tomorrow

For more information about Child Friendly Warwickshire and the county’s commitment to help young people be happy, healthy, heard skilled and safe go to www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk.