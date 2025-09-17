Keep the Lloyds Tour of Britain Men’s cycle race buzz going with Cycle September

Thousands are getting on their bikes in Warwickshire this month as part of an active travel campaign that aims to build on the hugely successful Lloyds Tour of Britain Men’s cycling race.

Warwickshire dazzled in the limelight as stage four of the Tour weaved through the county earlier this month, when thousands of spectators lined the 120-mile route to watch some of the world’s best riders in action.

Cyclists from across the country are expected to visit Warwickshire to ride the roads made famous by the likes of Geraint Thomas, Remco Evenepoel and Julian Alaphilippe in a boost that is set to complement Cycle September.

Coordinated by Love to Ride and supported locally by Warwickshire County Council, Cycle September is an inclusive national campaign held annually to highlight the many health benefits of active travel and to get more people riding for fun, fitness, transport and community connection.

Cycle September is free to enter and open to cyclists of all ages, ability and experience. Local riders can sign up at: https://www.lovetoride.net/warwickshire

Whether a short trip to the shops or school or a longer bike ride, riders can track their bike miles on the Love to Ride app. The app also allows participants to record carbon savings, set goals and find help and support to ride more often. Huge prizes are up for grabs, such as £2,000 cash and even a holiday.

As part of the initiative, businesses and colleagues across Warwickshire can compete against each other in a race to earn the most Cycle September points and a coveted place at the top of the corresponding leaderboard.

More than 40 companies and over 420 riders have already signed up to the competition, which is set to build on the Tour of Britain’s triumphant return to Warwickshire.

Councillor Jennifer Warren, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: “The Tour of Britain Men’s cycling race showcased our county in all its glory and it was great to see the overall winner of the Tour Romain Gregoire speak so glowingly about Warwickshire!

“The event shone a spotlight on the wonderful scenery and points of interest that exist right across the county and highlighted just how challenging some of the terrain can be.

“The feedback from riders, spectators and visitors from outside the county and region was incredibly positive, so we’re hoping thousands of cyclists will look to follow in Romain’s tracks by taking to the roads of Warwickshire this Cycle September.”

Livy Wallis, from Love to Ride, said: "It's been incredible to see people all over Warwickshire get out on their bikes for the last three years during Cycle September, including some people who hadn’t ridden for years.

“We now have a vibrant Love to Ride community of over 3,000 riders who are supporting each other to ride more often. Every year, businesses across Warwickshire have embraced the challenge, inspiring staff to ride and build a stronger cycling culture at work. Bring on Cycle September 2025!"

Leamington-based transport planners and civil engineers The Transportation Consultancy are going the extra mile in their support of Cycle September and are flying high in the leaderboard for companies with seven to 19 staff members.

Director Annabel Precious said: “The Transportation Consultancy are strong advocates for active travel and we’re proud to sponsor Megan Macdonald, a local professional triathlete competing on the world stage.

“We see first-hand the many benefits of cycling: from commuting, fitness, and social connection, to wider gains in public health and the local economy. Initiatives that encourage more people to cycle throughout September are very welcome, as they help to ensure communities of all kinds can share in the far-reaching benefits that cycling brings."

Kate Evans, Head of Media Relations at the Royal Shakespeare Company, said: “We've been working with the Warwickshire Active Travel team to promote walking and wheeling to work.

“We've found that many of our staff already cycle to work and we've been encouraging them to join in Cycle September. It's a friendly competition and a great way for people to have the chance to be rewarded for getting on their bike.”

To take part in Cycle September, sign-up with Love to Ride Today: https://www.lovetoride.net/warwickshire

For all things active travel, visit the Warwickshire County Council website: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/activetravel