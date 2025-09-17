Council highlights free support available to young carers this Young Mental Health Day

Warwickshire County Council is highlighting the free support services and resources available to young carers...

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is highlighting the free support services and resources available to young carers this Young Mental Health Day, which can help young people to balance their caring duties alongside rest and play.

Taking place on Friday 19 September 2025, Young Mental Health Day aims to give young people a voice and keep them informed about how to maintain their own and their peers' positive mental health. This is particularly important for young carers, who often navigate the challenges of balancing caring responsibilities whilst still having enough time to have fun and relax.

Regular breaks from additional duties are important for young carers’ mental health and physical wellbeing. By getting young people engaged in discussions and activities about how to improve their mental health, they can understand the importance of knowing when to recharge, pursue their own interests and goals, and how to enjoy a more balanced life.

In partnership with Caring Together Warwickshire, WCC is encouraging families, schools, and local communities across the county to make sure young carers are recognised and able to receive the support they need.

Caring Together Warwickshire offers a range of targeted support services for carers, including:

One-to-one emotional support

Group activities and social opportunities

Health and wellbeing support

Information, advice, and assessments tailored to young carers’ needs.

To find out more, or to make a referral, visit www.caringtogetherwarwickshire.org.uk/young-carers.

Young carers and their families can also access 24/7 digital support with Bridgit, a free and easy-to-use app that helps carers manage their responsibilities and wellbeing. Features of the Bridgit app include:

Instant access to advice and local services

Smart forms to register as a carer or apply for a Carers ID card

Emergency planning tools

Discounts via the Virtual Carers Card

A personalised dashboard to track support needs.

Bridgit was developed with input from carers and professionals to ensure it meets real-life needs. Whether someone is a young carer themselves, or supports a young carer they know, Bridgit can help to stay connected and informed. Learn more or get started at www.bridgit.care/support/ww

Cllr Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said:

“Young carers take on extra duties that can often take time away from having fun with their friends or keeping on top of their rest, so it is important to recognise the impact this may have on their mental health. “Support for young carers across the county is available for free through Caring Together Warwickshire and the Brigit app. I encourage anyone that is a young carer, or knows of someone who is, to explore these resources and get the help they need to look after their mental health and lead a happier and more balanced lifestyle.”

For information and advice, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/carers. To find out about upcoming activities for young carers, visit www.caringtogetherwarwickshire.org.uk/activities/

To understand more about young carers and how to support them, access Warwickshire Learning Partnership’s free online awareness training course.