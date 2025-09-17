Let’s quit smoking together: support available in Coventry and Warwickshire this Stoptober

Stoptober is the annual nationwide campaign that helps millions of people in England to make a quit attempt. Evidence shows that if someone can stop smoking for 28 days, they are five times more li...

Stoptober is the annual nationwide campaign that helps millions of people in England to make a quit attempt. Evidence shows that if someone can stop smoking for 28 days, they are five times more likely to quit for good*.

Quitting smoking is one of the best things to do to improve personal health and wellbeing. It helps with breathing more easily, moving better, and saving money. This year’s theme, “let’s quit smoking together”, highlights the power of quitting alongside others and taking advantage of the free, confidential support available locally.

Anyone who lives, works, or is registered with a GP in Coventry or Warwickshire can access the following support through Smoke Free Coventry and Warwickshire:

Up to 12 weeks of one-to-one help (face-to-face or virtual) with a specialist stop smoking practitioner

Guidance on managing cravings and withdrawal symptoms

Free nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) products

Vape Quit Kits and stop smoking medication (for 18+ year olds only)

Access to the Smoke Free App

Residents are encouraged to access this support at smokefreecw.co.uk and to set a quit date for 1 October, joining thousands of others across the country who will be stopping smoking at the same time.

Additional national support is available via the Stoptober campaign, including the NHS Quit Smoking app, daily email support, a Facebook community, and advice on quitting smoking with a vape. Simply search “Stoptober” online to find out more.

Cllr Anne-Marie Sonko, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said:

“This Stoptober, we are reminding people that quitting smoking doesn’t have to be something you do on your own. If you set a quit date for Wednesday 1 October, you will be stopping alongside thousands of other people from across the country. There are also fantastic free, confidential services offering support locally, which can have a huge impact on your chances of success. Even if you’ve tried to quit smoking before, giving it another go this Stoptober could change your life for the better.”

Cllr Kamran Caan, Cabinet Member for Public Health and Sport at Coventry City Council, added:

“Most smokers start when they’re young, and it can feel daunting to think about stopping after many years - but it is possible. During Stoptober there is a whole community of people quitting at the same time.

“Knowing you’re not alone can make a massive difference, and local services are here to guide and support you every step of the way. We know it is a big challenge, but we have plenty of examples of people who have successfully completed the October campaign and gone on to quit for good. They can be an inspiration to others.”

Find out more at smokefreecw.co.uk. Smoke Free Coventry and Warwickshire is funded by the UK Government.

*Source: GOV UK.