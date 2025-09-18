Transforming Nuneaton Programme - Wheat Street Area

Warwickshire County Council are proposing to introduce various Orders and measures as part of the Transforming Nuneaton Programme
as described in the public notice below.
A copy of this notice, the proposed Order(s), any Order(s) to be revoked or varied, together with plans showing the lengths of road affected and a statement of the Council's reasons for proposing to make the Order(s) can be inspected at Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick.
Scheme Overview
- Statement of Reason and Schedule - 20 mph Zone (PDF, 119 KB)
- Statement of Reason and Schedule - Left turn only (PDF, 129 KB)
- Statement of Reason and Schedule - One-way orders (PDF, 130 KB)
- Statement of Reason and Schedule - Prohibition of Driving Variation (PDF, 126 KB)
- Statement of Reason and Schedule - Raised Table (PDF, 116 KB)
- Statement of Reason and Schedule - Shared Footway/Cycleway & Segregated Footway/Cycleway (PDF, 151 KB)
Traffic Orders and Public Notices
- Combined Public Notice (PDF, 135 KB)
- 20 mph Zone Order 2025 (PDF, 135 KB)
- Left Turn Only Order 2025 (PDF, 87 KB)
- One-Way traffic Variation no. 3 Order 2025 (PDF, 88 KB)
- 1983 Order (PDF, 497 KB)
- One-Way Traffic Variation no. 1 Order 2025 (PDF, 89 KB)
- 2014 Order (PDF, 71 KB)
- Prohibition of Driving Variation no. 1 Order 2025 (PDF, 89KB)
- 2004 Order (PDF, 218 KB)
Technical Plans
- 9.2-A444-058-076 Rev D (20mph zone) (PDF, 1224 KB)
- 9.2-A444-058-079 Rev D (left turn only) (PDF, 1052 KB)
- 9.2-A444-058-072 Rev D (proposed one-way) (PDF, 1081 KB)
- 9.2-A444-058-074 Rev A (vehicle prohibition variation) (PDF, 646 KB)
- 9.2-A444-058-070 Rev D (proposed raised table) (PDF, 1019 KB)
- 9.2-A444-058-071 Rev E (one-way revocation) (PDF, 1182 KB)
- 9.2-A444-058-077 Rev B (S65/S66) (PDF, 1503 KB)
- 9.2-A444-058-078 Rev B (segragated cycle lane) (PDF, 1111)
Enquiries
Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Bhupinder Kandola, Communities Group, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 410410).
Objections
Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Bhupinder Kandola, County Highways Minor Works, Warwickshire County Council, Shire Hall post room, Rear of Shire Hall, Northgate Street, Warwick, CV34 4RL, or sent by email to tnhighways@warwickshire.gov.uk using the subject "Transforming Nuneaton". (Objections, representations, and the name of the objector will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy).
Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by: 10 October 2025