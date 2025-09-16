Using the lived experience of adult social care to shape services

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is pleased to share the successful completion of a two-year collaborative journey with Curators of Change, a community interest company dedicated to working wit...

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is pleased to share the successful completion of a two-year collaborative journey with Curators of Change, a community interest company dedicated to working with people with lived experience of adult social care.

This partnership was a powerful example of coproduction in action and brought together social care practitioners and people with current or past experience of social care for themselves or others (known as Experts by Experience) to help shape support for adults across Warwickshire.

Coproduction is a collaborative approach where people with experience of accessing services work as equals with professionals to design, develop, and deliver services.

Over the past two years, more than 215 practitioners and a network of Experts by Experience engaged in a series of workshops, reflective sessions, and storytelling activities which explored what coproduction means in practice.

Key themes included the importance of listening and being heard, the impact of language used, cultural sensitivity, the future of AI in adult social care, support for carers, barriers to coproduction, and the emotional impact of care experiences. Participants shared personal stories and reflections that highlighted challenges and opportunities within these services.

“Only by listening to the individuals we work with will we improve our ways of working and treat people truly as individuals, sharing real experiences is so important.” – workshop participant

“I found it quite healing, in a way, to be part of a process that aims to convert personal experience into something better for somebody else.” – workshop participant

These reflections highlight the importance of the lived experiences of people who access adult social care services, their families and carers. Learning from one another helps ensure the council’s offer meets needs, and informed decisions can be made about future services.

This work, with a focus on relationships, empathy and communication has informed the development of a Practice Framework that will embed coproduction into all levels of adult social care.

Cllr Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“This work has shown what is possible when we listen and work together. The voices of people with lived experience have helped shape not just conversations, but real change in Warwickshire’s adult social care.

“We must keep this momentum going if we are to develop future support that meets people’s needs. These stories and experiences will help us build services that are compassionate, responsive, and effective.”

Warwickshire County Council welcomes anyone who has accessed adult social care services to help improve what it does. Whether positive or challenging experiences, these insights are invaluable.

Anyone interested in sharing their experiences, or learning more about coproduction, in Warwickshire can email scsworkingtogether@warwickshire.gov.uk

To find out more visit: Working together to improve adult social care - Warwickshire County Council