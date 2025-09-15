Helping Warwickshire residents prepare for the Digital Switchover

The UK’s telephone network is changing, and a series of Warwickshire roadshows will take place this September to help residents be prepared.

Most providers including BT, Virgin Media and O2 will be moving customers from traditional landlines to a new digital landline service by 2027. This nationwide Digital Switchover is designed to make phone systems more reliable and future ready.

For most households and businesses, the change will be as simple as plugging a phone into a broadband box instead of the wall socket. However, residents who rely on landlines for telecare devices such as fall monitors, lifelines, or personal alarms will need to contact their providers and the company that supplied the device to advise how service might be affected after the switchover.

It is important to understand that digital landlines do not work during power cuts and providers will offer a solution on how to make emergency phone calls, however, mobile phones can still be used.

To help residents understand the changes and prepare for the switchover, BT is hosting a series of free face-to-face events across the county. These events are open to anyone with questions or concerns about the changes. There is no need to pre-book just turn up and a team will be available to explain why the change is necessary, what is all means and information about the improved and crystal-clear calls system Digital Voice.

Nuneaton

17 September - 9am- 3pm

Newdegate Square, CV11 4EJ

Coventry

18 and 19 September - 9am–3pm

2 Market Way, CV1 1DL

Rugby

23 September - 10am – 4pm

British Garden Centre, Straight Mile, Frankton, CV23 9QQ

Leamington Spa

24 – 25 September - 9am –3pm

Regent Court shopping centre (outside Creme de la Creme) Livery Street CV32 4NG

Stratford Upon Avon

26 and 30 September - 10am –2pm

Waterside (opposite Carluccio's), CV37 6BA

Cllr Jennifer Warren, Portfolio Holder for Digital Infrastructure at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“The Digital Switchover is an essential move towards a modern communications network. While most residents will find the transition simple, it’s crucial that those who rely on landlines for telecare devices understand how the change may affect them and seek advice. I’m pleased to see BT taking proactive steps to support residents through local events, ensuring everyone has the information they need to stay connected and safe.”

BT will be running more events in Warwickshire throughout 2025, find out when Digital Voice Events | Digital Home Phone | BT

For more Information about how providers will migrate devices and services from the Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) to digital technologies visit Moving landlines to digital technologies - GOV.UK