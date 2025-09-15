Less Than a Month Left to Apply for Warwickshire’s Young Poet Laureate 2025/26

Warwickshire Libraries are calling on budding young poets across the county to seize a unique and exciting opportunity—applications for the Young Poet Laureate 2025/26 close at midnight on Thurs...

Warwickshire Libraries are calling on budding young poets across the county to seize a unique and exciting opportunity—applications for the Young Poet Laureate 2025/26 close at midnight on Thursday 2 October 2025.

Open to young people aged 13 to 17 who live and are educated in Warwickshire, the Young Poet Laureate scheme offers a platform to perform original poetry, receive mentorship from a professional poet, and take part in a wide variety of creative events across the county.

The role is more than just a title—it’s a gateway to incredible experiences. Just this month, our current Young Poet Laureate, Ananditha Venkatramanan, was commissioned to write a poem for the Warwickshire leg of the Men’s Tour of Britain. She performed her poem live on stage at the start line, it was featured in event artwork, and even performed by cycling commentator Ned Boulting, showcasing the reach and impact of the Laureate’s voice.

Throughout her tenure, Ananditha has:

Been featured on Warwickshire Libraries’ What’s On Guide

Performed at open mic nights and youth conferences

Been interviewed on local radio

Led workshops and appeared at literary festivals

Applicants must submit three poems, a personal statement, and optionally a video performance. One poem should be inspired by Warwickshire, one by libraries, and the third on a topic of their choice.

Shortlisted candidates will be invited to a Selection Day at Rugby Library on Saturday 29 November, which includes a workshop with a professional poet, interviews, and a live performance.

“The Young Poet Laureate programme is a shining example of how we can nurture creativity and confidence in our young people. It opens doors to incredible experiences—from performing at major public events to working with professional artists—and gives our young poets a powerful voice in the community. I encourage every young person with a passion for words to apply and be part of something truly special.”

To apply or learn more, visit: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/youngpoetlaureate