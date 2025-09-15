Warwickshire ready for cycling destination boom after "fantastic" Tour of Britain spotlight

Warwickshire’s cycling scene is braced for a boom on the back of the Lloyds Tour of Britain’s brilliant return to the county.

Thousands lined the streets to cheer on the likes of Geraint Thomas, Remco Evenepoel and Julian Alaphilippe as the Tour swept across the county, taking in all five districts and boroughs on its way to thrilling stage finish atop Burton Dassett Hills.

And many more watched live on TV as the action was broadcast live to a national audience by ITV4 and to an even wider international audience by TNT Sports.

The coverage showcased just some of Warwickshire’s road cycling offer: lush and varied landscapes, quaint towns and villages, historic landmarks and scenic routes. It also generated interest in the recognised National Cycling Network (NCN) offer and off-road settings and greenways.

Romain Grégoire, the Warwickshire stage winner and 2025 Tour of Britain champion, was himself full of praise. The 22-year-old Frenchman described Warwickshire as “a really nice place to race” and was hugely appreciative of the welcome and energy of the many spectators at Burton Dassett.

Riders from several cycling clubs chose to ride a section of the 116-mile long Warwickshire stage en route to the finish at Burton Dassett. One student cycled from Bristol that morning to be part of the action. The number of clubs enjoying Warwickshire is set to climb in the coming weeks as a result of the recent exposure.

Members of Holmes Chapel Velo, a Cheshire-based cycling club formed in 2016, watched the final stretch of the Warwickshire stage after embarking on a 50-mile ride to the country park.

Club founder Matthew Townsend said: “We’ve all said we’d consider Warwickshire now as a cycling trip destination after seeing the scenery and the landscape. It was fantastic!

“We were very impressed by the part of the county we rode through and we’d like to explore more of it.

“The atmosphere at Burton Dassett was electric and had a bit of a continental feel. We’ll definitely come down as a bigger group.”

After meeting at the club shop in Hockley Heath, members of Dynamic Rides Cycling Club also followed a section of the route before arriving at Burton Dassett.

Club Chairwoman Eleanor Betts said: “We saw riders from clubs right across the Midlands and expect that will be the norm now! The route has shown what an amazing place Warwickshire is to cycle in.

“There’s not many sports where you can be right next to your heroes watching them and then go out on the same roads. That’s one of the beauties of cycling.”

Eleanor added: “Seeing Geraint come up the hill on what was his last ever race was just so emotional. It’s only natural that cyclists will want to ride on the same routes.”

Phil Davis already has the cycling bug, despite only taking up the sport in March. He and fellow members of Shipston Cycling Club took the day off work to watch the Tour pass through the streets they know so well.

“It was a great opportunity to see some of the world’s best on your doorstep,” he said. “The Tour is good for Warwickshire and good for the sport. It was screened to an international audience on TNT Sport so the potential impact it could have is huge.”

Kenilworth Wheelers also organised a ride to different points of the route. Club Chairman Adam Witchell said: “It’s brilliant to have such a spotlight on the roads we ride on regularly and fascinating to see how we approach some of the hills compared to the world’s elite.

“It was a fabulous way of putting our county on the map from a local cycling point of view and as a cycling destination. We’re so lucky in Warwickshire to have such a great network of roads to ride on, whatever your level or experience, and the Tour of Britain celebrated that so well.”

Cllr Darren Cheshire, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Heritage and Culture, couldn’t agree more. He said: “We are incredibly proud of Warwickshire’s cycling offer, not just on roads but also in our beautiful country parks, on our greenways and other traffic-free routes.

“They provide fantastic opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy cycling in a safe and scenic setting. The Tour of Britain has shone a spotlight on what makes Warwickshire special and we hope it inspires even more people to get out on their bikes and experience it for themselves.”

Steve Oliver, a member of MI Racing based in Rugby, looked on as the Tour passed through Brinklow. He said: “Warwickshire is a wonderful location for cycling and it’s great for it to have this kind of exposure. There are so many benefits to cycling and, because of its places of interest and stunning countryside, few better places to ride in than Warwickshire.”

Secretary Kris Betteridge said Ambleside Velo Club was formed ten years ago by “a group of retired runners and ex-Hinckley Cycling Race Club members that could no longer keep up on Club rides.”

Kris and other Ambleside Velo members were among the throngs of people who waved the riders off on the start line at Atherstone. For Kris, the Tour offered an opportunity not only to watch a selection of the world’s best cyclists, but also to attract new members.

“It's great that the Lloyds Tour of Britain chose Atherstone for the start of the Warwickshire stage,” he said. “I was on the lookout for new members whilst walking up and down Long Street past the team buses!

“We have a steady core group of members and then generally add a few new members throughout the year, with some choosing to move on to faster clubs after 12 months. We love getting out and being active, but we value the social element, and the bonds you can develop over time, just as much.”

As part of the celebration of Lloyds Tour of Britain, Visit Warwickshire launched new content aimed at the leisure cycling community from within Warwickshire and beyond. Great Rides showcases town routes, off road experiences and Warwickshire’s National Cycle Network Offer. You can read more here