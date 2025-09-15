Staffordshire Social Care Workforce

Staffordshire Social Care Workforce

This cooking guide has been developed to support international care workers, new to the UK, with some clear and simple instructions for preparing a variety of light meals and hot drinks that are popular in England. It also includes descriptions of common kitchen equipment and their use, kitchen hygiene and preparation, information on food safety and food labels, and instructions for ready meals. Please note that in the UK, food safety is governed by the Food Standards Agency (FSA), which provides guidelines and resources to ensure food hygiene and safety standards are met. You can visit the Food Standards Agency website for more detailed information.

