Warwickshire County Council supports Sexual Health Awareness Week 2025

Warwickshire County Council and partners are sharing social media messages and advice around sexual health, in line with this year’s Sexual Health Awareness Week (15 September – 21 September).

Led by Brook, the UK’s leading sexual health charity, this year’s theme is ‘Chronically Online’, a nod to how digital channels and social media are not only shaping the perceptions of relationships, sex and wellbeing but also allowing free access to online services too.

Current research shows that 40 per cent of sexual health consultations in 2024 were carried out online. Furthermore, more local services are now offering digital access to PREP and contraception, alongside STI testing – giving better access and advice at the touch of a button. Source: Brook, 2025

Cllr Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “Regardless of age, the sexual health message is a sobering one and as such, Sexual Health Week allows for an open conversation about sexual health, helping to break down barriers of stigma and discrimination.”

She added: “For some, going online to find out more about a sexual transmitted infection or a sexual health service can offer the answer they need. The Council will continue to promote inclusive, accessible and evidence based sexual health services across Warwickshire.”

With Fresher’s Week starting at the end of September, students in particular, are being asked to use condoms to prevent STIs like gonorrhoea and syphilis, which remain high despite recent declines. Testing is free and confidential, and open communication about condom use is encouraged.

The Coventry & Warwickshire Sexual Health Hub, commissioned by Warwickshire County Council and Coventry City Council offers a range of testing and treatment services for sexually transmitted infections including HIV. Please visit the website at https://www.digital.thesexualhealthhub.co.uk/coventry-and-warwickshire

It also provides sexual health advice, contraception services (including emergency contraception), and a condom distribution scheme. HCRG Care Group is working to improve outreach and engage with communities and have also integrated the online services of SH:24 to provide a comprehensive offer in one place for those looking for support.

Individuals seeking sexual health services can choose from four hubs located in Nuneaton, Rugby, Leamington Spa and Coventry. All the locations have a walk-in and pre-booked appointments available. Appointments can be made at any of the hubs by calling 0300 247 0069.

Test kits and emergency contraception can be ordered discreetly online and delivered for FREE.

For general information about sexually transmitted infections and sexual health clinics please visit www.nhs.uk/nhs-services/sexual-health-services/find-sti-testing-and-treatment/