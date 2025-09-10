Starting a conversation about suicide and suicidal thoughts – World Suicide Prevention Day 2025

Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care System (ICS) is encouraging people to open up conversations about mental health and suicidal thoughts, if they suspect someone is struggling.

Every 90 minutes, someone in the UK or Ireland dies by suicide and 1 in 4 of us have had suicidal thoughts at some point in our lives1.

World Suicide Prevention Day aims to reduce the number of people who die by suicide by raising awareness of the issue and the support available, as well as giving people the information and resources they need to help others. This year, the theme is ‘changing the narrative’, which encourages people to engage in open and honest discussions about suicide and suicidal behaviour.

A survey of people with lived experience of suicide by the Samaritans showed that 60% said their suicidal thoughts had been interrupted by someone close to them and 14% said their suicidal thoughts had been interrupted by a stranger or someone they didn’t know.2

If you think someone might be suicidal, take action and start a conversation with them. You don’t need to have all the answers, but try to be a listening ear, show compassion, empathy and judgement, and check in with them regularly and ask them how they are doing – these things can make all the difference and interrupt suicidal thoughts. For advice on how to interrupt someone’s suicidal thoughts, visit the Samaritans website.

It's also important to help people get the right support, but please be mindful of their wishes and feelings and approach this issue with caution. If you know or suspect that someone is having suicidal thoughts, either encourage them? to reach out for support or speak to one of the support services yourself to get advice. To find out more about the support services available, visit the Dear Life website.

To mark World Suicide Prevention Day and to embrace the theme of opening up about suicide and suicidal thoughts, Laura Pain and Catherine Aldridge, Suicide Prevention Leads at Warwickshire County Council and Coventry City Council, had a conversation about World Suicide Prevention Day, the importance of suicide prevention and the support that’s available locally. You can watch that video here.

Cllr Kamran Caan, Cabinet Member for Public Health and Sport at Coventry City Council, said:

“Having a conversation with someone who you think is struggling is so important and could interrupt suicidal thoughts. We know these conversations aren’t always easy, but even trying to have the conversation, letting the person know you’re there for them and offering a non-judgmental and compassionate ear could make all the difference.

“To mark World Suicide Prevention Day, Coventry City Council will be lighting up a number of landmarks across the city in orange, the colour associated with suicide prevention. The landmarks include Whittle Arch, Christchurch Spire and Greyfriars Green walkways and they’ll turn orange from dusk on Wednesday 10 September.”

Cllr Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Social Care and Health at Warwickshire County Council said:

“We know that 1 in 4 of us have suicidal thoughts at some point during our lives. Here in Warwickshire our dedicated services are available to residents who are struggling with suicidal thoughts and poor mental health. In line with World Suicide Prevention Day, SOS Silence of Suicide, a local Warwick-based charity with a national helpline, is launching the UK’s first-ever Suicide Prevention Week (7–13 September 2025). To find out more visit www.sossilenceofsuicide.org .”

Dr Richard Onyon, Chief Medical Officer at CWPT, said:

“If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, please know that you don’t have to go through it alone and there is support available. CWPT supports everyone in seeking the mental health resources they deserve. NHS Coventry, Warwickshire and Solihull Talking Therapies offer a self-referral programme through self-referral at talkingtherapies.covwarkpt.nhs.uk or by calling us directly at 024 7667 1090.

“Talking about suicidal thoughts and reaching out if you need help is crucial, so please speak to someone if you need support.”

If you are thinking about suicide and feel unsafe or have harmed yourself, or you believe someone is in immediate danger, please call 999.

If you or someone you are with is in a mental health crisis and needs urgent support, call 111 and select the mental health option.

If you are struggling to cope and need to talk to someone about how you are feeling, there are various support options available, including: