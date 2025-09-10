A452 Europa Way - Queensway to Princes Drive Signalisation scheme: Progress update August 2025

Full completion of the project was achieved in August, this was in line with the planned project completion date.

Overview

Several key phases were completed in August which enabled successful completion of the scheme.

Night closures were utilised throughout early august to carry out the resurfacing of Old Warwick Road Roundabout and the approaching arms of Myton Road, Princes Drive and Old Warwick Road. The activity involved plaining away the existing fatigued surface and laying a durable new surface layer.

The northern extents of the scheme saw the successful installation of 37 new traffic signal columns, with interconnecting cabling routed through underground ducts to the master controller cabinet. The works were completed and commissioned by late August, resulting in full signalisation of the scheme, which is now fully operational.

Works on Phase J (Myton Road Eastbound) were completed, including final footpath surfacing and installation of a signalised pedestrian crossing. Concurrently, Phase H (Myton Road Westbound) was finalised with the surfacing of a newly widened footpath adjacent to the Moorings entrance and the installation of raised Dutch kerbs.

We thank all residents, businesses, and visitors in the area for their co-operation and patience as we delivered these improvements. On behalf of WCC and CR Reynolds, we apologise for any inconvenience/delays you may have encountered due to the construction activities and temporary traffic management that were in place.

Progress to date

In mid-August, extensive progress was made on the northern phase of the scheme. During series of weeknight closures between the hours of 8pm to 5am, the entire northern extents of the project were surfaced with the final course of tarmac and white lined. The works were undertaken at night to ensure minimum disruption to all local stakeholders, see Figure 1.

Figure 1 - Old Warwick Road Roundabout surfacing completion

Initial works consisted of using a road plaining machine to remove the existing heavily fatigued road surface, see Figure 2. These works were carried out by surfacing contractor Allroad Asphalt Solutions using their highly specialist road planning and surfacing equipment.

Figure 2 - Old Warwick Road and Princes Drive plaining

Once the existing road surface was plained to a suitable base, a paving machine was used to precisely lay the correct depth of Stone Mastic Asphalt (SMA) surface course, see Figure 3. This innovative material was used due to its robust durability and longevity.

Figure 3 - Myton Road surfacing

Following completion of the surfacing, the new white lining design was applied onto the surface course. The procedure consisted of both machine and hand applying highly durable thermoplastic line paint onto the new tarmac surface, see Figure 4. The new lining layout maximises the increased lane width achieved from the circumference reduction of Old Warwick Road Roundabout and the additional lane created from the widening of the approach into Myton Road from Europa Way.

Figure 4 - Old Warwick Road white lining

With the successful efficiency and planning from CR Reynolds, Warwickshire County Council and Allroad Asphalt Solutions, surfacing was completed on schedule and the area is fully open to pedestrians and motorists.

Europa Way North – Traffic Signal Installation and Commissioning

Throughout August, the traffic signal installation commenced on the north of scheme. The installation consisted of erecting 37 new traffic signal columns and cabling between each of the units, see Figure 5.

Figure 5 - Old Warwick Road signalisation - traffic signal pole installation

The traffic signal cabling required for communication between the sets of lights was then drawn through the multitude of underground ducts and wired into the master traffic signal controller cabinet, see Figure 6. In late-August, the traffic signal installation was completed, and the commissioning phase was carried out successfully. The entire scheme is now signalised and fully operational.

Figure 6 - Traffic signal controller installation and full commissioning

Phase J – Myton Road (Eastbound)

Works were completed on Phase J in August, following the final surfacing of the footpaths and installation of the signalised pedestrian crossing, see Figure 7.

Figure 7 - Phase J – Footpath surfacing and crossing point

Phase H – Myton Road (Westbound)

Works were also completed on the adjacent side of Myton Road alongside the Moorings entrance, with the new widened footpath surfaced and the raised Dutch kerbs laid and surfaced, see Figure 8.

Figure 8 - Phase H - footpath surfacing and completed dutch kerbs