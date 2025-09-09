C18 George Street Ringway, Bedworth - Carriageway Resurfacing Works

Scheme Details

Due to on site complications experienced on Sunday 31st August, the above works have

now been extended to include Sunday 21st September 2025:-

Start Date - 7 September 2025

Anticipated End Date - 21 September 2025

Working Hours - 08:00 - 22:00

Revised Works Programme:-

Sunday 7 September 2025

Sunday 14 September 2025

Sunday 21 September 2025

Health and safety and traffic management

For safety reasons, the works will be carried out under phased Road Closures with working hours 08:00 – 22:00hrs. ( see phasing and times overleaf Note, timings are approx ) Access to properties and businesses within the works will be maintained where practical,please liaise with Traffic Management marshals on site who will be able to assist.

During the works, there will be signed diversions in place for through traffic and access to the Tesco Store – Please Note, access to Margaret Ave via George Street Ringway will be severely disrupted at times, access / Egress will be via Newdigate Road.

Access to Linden Lea will also be severely affected but controlled access will be maintained, via Traffic Management officers on site.

During the Evening works 17:00 – 22:00hrs, Bus Stop Pick Up – Drop Off will be relocated to Rye piece Ringway and Newtown Road respectively – ( Notices will be posted at existing bus stops )

When entering the site, please drive slowly through the works.Please be aware of temporary road surfaces and raised ironwork.

There will inevitably be some disruption to households/businesses, but every effort will be made to keep this to a minimum.If during the works you have any concerns, please do not hesitate to contact the contactor’s Surfacing Supervisor Mark Ford who will be in a position to deal with your

concerns directly. He can be contacted on telephone number 07966 895267. If you require any further information or wish to discuss the works, please contact the

WCC call centre.

Please find below links to some more information about the works for your records

Contact information

Balfour Beatty contact number - Paul Kelly - 07837 319323 (Monday - Friday 09:00-15:30)

Warwickshire County Council contact – Jonathan Cook - 07837 319323. (Monday - Friday 08:00 - 16:30)

