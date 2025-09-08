Warwickshire residents are invited to attend free Kind Communities - Kind Food events

There are Kind Communities - Kind Food events taking place across Warwickshire Between September 2025 and March 2026.

Find out how to eat more healthily, in ways that are affordable and sustainable for the environment at Warwickshire County Council’s free Kind Communities Kind Food events across Warwickshire between September 2025 and March 2026.

Kind Communities - Kind Food is a County Council-led community engagement programme that provides live cooking demonstrations and free information about how to adopt healthier lifestyles as well as other food-related community support.

The programme of events includes:

Tuesday 30th September 2025 (11 am to 3 pm) - Mancetter Memorial Hall, Old Farm Rd, Mancetter, Atherstone CV9 1QN

Tuesday 28th October 2025 (11.30 am to 3.30 pm) - Stockingford Community Center, Haunchwood Rd, Nuneaton CV10 8DY

Saturday 15th November 2025 (11 am to 3 pm) - Rugby Methodist Church, Rugby Methodist Church, Rüsselsheim Wy, Rugby. CV22 7TB

Friday 28th November 2025 (11 am to 3 pm) - Lillington Food Pantry, Pound Ln, Leamington Spa CV32 7RT

Tuesday 20th January 2026 (10.30 am to 2.30 pm) - Bishopton Community Centre, Drayton Ave, Stratford-upon-Avon CV37 9PB

Saturday 21st February 2026 (11 am to 3 pm) - The Harbour Centre, 12 Congreve Walk, Bedworth CV12 8LY

Each event is a great opportunity for residents to find out useful information such as energy-saving advice and health and wellbeing support with a wide range of organisations attending to talk to residents. The event is being supported by Warwickshire Food Champions, who are all volunteers, and several local groups involved in projects that grow fresh produce, will also be in attendance. The events will include:

Cooking demonstrations by Warwickshire Food Champions;

Free health checks;

Free advice on energy saving, health and wellbeing and reducing food waste;

Talks and tips on affordability and using slow cookers and air fryers – including free air fryers and slow cookers;

Information about becoming a Warwickshire Food champion; and

Children’s activities

Cllr Mike Bannister Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Customer and Localities said: “I am pleased that we are launching this new programme for 2025/26 and encourage all local residents to attend these free events – which are intended to provide enjoyable opportunities for residents to watch live cooking demonstrations and sample the dishes afterwards and receive valuable knowledge to improve their confidence in preparing healthy, sustainable, and more affordable meals”.

“Residents can speak with local organisations to receive free energy-saving advice to help keep bills down, as well as learn about important health and wellbeing support.”

The Kind Communities - Kind Food events contribute towards the wider work of the Warwickshire Food Strategy 2023-26, which has been developed by the Warwickshire Food Forum partnership.

The Strategy focuses on providing better access to affordable and healthy food, raising awareness and education about healthy food choices, and promoting sustainable food and support biodiversity. To learn more, visit the Warwickshire Food Strategy webpages on SearchOut Warwickshire.

For residents in need of other cost-of-living support, visit www.costoflivingwarwickshire.co.uk