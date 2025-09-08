Warwickshire celebrates Tour of Britain with thousands lining the streets

Warwickshire shone on the international stage on Friday 5 September when it welcomed the Lloyds Tour of Britain Men Stage 4, with thousands of visitors, residents, schoolchildren and cycling fans ...

Warwickshire shone on the international stage on Friday 5 September when it welcomed the Lloyds Tour of Britain Men Stage 4, with thousands of visitors, residents, schoolchildren and cycling fans lining the streets to cheer on some of the world’s best riders as they raced through the county.

The celebrations began the evening before the race with Routes to Cycling – An Evening with Ned Boulting in Atherstone. The popular commentator was joined on stage by Olympic gold medallist Dani Rowe and road world champion Lizzie Deignan, who shared stories, insights and inspiration with a packed audience.

On race day itself, Warwickshire’s community spirit shone through. The stage was officially started in Atherstone by Cllr George Finch, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, together with competition winner Oriana Whitehead, aged 10, who had designed the official starting flag. The stage winning rider, Romain Grégoire, later received a unique trophy designed by another competition winner, Amy Belcher, aged 11, who presented it alongside Warwickshire County Council’s Chairman Edward Harris.

Another highlight came when Harvey Yorke, aged 8, a young cyclist who earlier this year completed a 100-mile ride to raise funds for Cyclists Fighting Cancer in Stratford, joined British Cycling President Bob Howden to present the Best Young Rider award.

Stage 4 offered challenging hills and rolling countryside as well as fast sections through our towns and villages, giving fans plenty of excitement along the Warwickshire route. The crowds at Burton Dassett Hills, where the stage finale took place, witnessed the competitors take on the climb into the Country Park three times before first place was secured by Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ).

Hosting the Tour is about more than a single day of world-class racing. It leaves a legacy of inspiration and showcases Warwickshire as a fantastic place to cycle, whether it be for family rides, leisure routes or competitive sport. The live television coverage on ITV4 was shown to millions, with the county’s towns, villages and countryside shown at their very best. Local businesses also benefited, with visitors taking advantage of the many local cafés, pubs and shops along the route. Previous similar events have given the local economy a significant boost, bringing both new and returning visitors to the county.

Cllr George Finch, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said:

“It was fantastic to see so many people lining our streets to support the Tour of Britain and to give the riders such a warm Warwickshire welcome. On a personal note, I was honoured to be able to start the race, especially with such energy and anticipation coming from the crowds in Atherstone.

“The whole day showed that this event is about bringing communities together, inspiring young people, and showcasing the very best of our county. The national television coverage has been a wonderful opportunity to highlight Warwickshire as a place to visit, stay and explore. I would like to thank everyone who came out to cheer, especially the hundreds of school children waving their flags, the businesses who supported the event, and the many partners and volunteers who made it possible.”

Warwickshire County Council extends its thanks to residents, local businesses, schools and community groups for helping to make the Tour of Britain a truly memorable occasion. Together, their support has added to the legacy of cycling in the county, inspiring more people to discover Warwickshire by bike and enjoy all the county has to offer.

For more information about visiting Warwickshire, including some suggestions of Great Rides in the county, go to: Visit Warwickshire.

If you’d like to find out more about the benefits of active travel at your school or workplace, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/activetravel

School children cheer on the cyclists. Photo credit: SWPix.com.

Romain Grégoire takes first place.

Trophy design competition winner Amy Belcher and WCC Chairman Edward Harris present trophy to stage winner Romain Grégoire.