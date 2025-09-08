Council Announces New Single-Provider Model for SEND Mediation Services 

Warwickshire County Council is transforming the way families access support during the SEND appeals process with the launch of a new, single-provider mediation service from September 2025.

This change will replace the current system of three separate providers with one dedicated mediation company, making the process simpler, more consistent, and easier to navigate for families across the county.

The move follows a review of existing services and reflects the Council’s commitment to improving the experience for families of children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities.

Cllr Wayne Briggs, Portfolio Holder for Education at Warwickshire County Council, said:

"We understand that navigating SEND processes can be challenging for families, and we’re committed to making that journey as supportive and straightforward as possible. Our new approach is designed to improve the experience for families by offering clearer communication, a single point of contact, and easier access to mediation. Mediation provides a safe, independent space to talk through disagreements, often leading to quicker and more constructive resolutions. Even when full agreement isn’t reached, it helps clarify the issues and supports everyone in moving forward with greater understanding and confidence."

Talking about the service, Director of Prime, Hugo Besterman said:

"We are delighted to be selected as the SEND mediation service provider for Warwickshire. As a local social enterprise, based in the West Midlands, we’ve proudly supported families across Warwickshire since 2014. Being appointed as the sole provider allows us to strengthen the trusted relationships we’ve built and forge new connections. We look forward to continuing our work in partnership with families, helping them navigate challenges and find positive resolutions.”

The new model is also expected to reduce administrative complexity and deliver better value for money allowing the Council to reinvest in frontline services that matter most to families.

Existing appeals will not be affected. Families who have already received decision letters referring them to three mediation providers can continue to use any of those listed for the duration of their appeal.

For more information on mediation, please visit here.

For more information about Prime please visit: https://prime-send.co.uk/send-mediation