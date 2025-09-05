Warwickshire County Council Pays Tribute to The Duchess of Kent

Warwickshire County Council is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent.

Warwickshire County Council is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent. Councillors and officers across the county extend their heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family at this time of national mourning.

Councillor Edward Harris, Chairman of Warwickshire County Council, said:

“Today, we send our sincere condolences to the Royal Family following the death of The Duchess of Kent. Her dedication to charitable causes, her passion for music and her empathy for young people was truly inspiring. Her loss will be deeply felt by many across the country.

As a mark of respect, the flag at Shire Hall is flying at half-mast today.”

You can read the statement from the Royal Household here.