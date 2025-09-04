National Test of Government Emergency Alerts System – Sunday 7 September 2025

The UK Government will conduct a national test of the Emergency Alerts system on Sunday 7 September 2025 at 3pm.

The test forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen national resilience and safeguard communities in the event of life-threatening emergencies.

Since its first national test in April 2023, the Emergency Alerts system has been used to warn the public during major storms and other critical incidents. This second national test is essential to ensure the system continues to function effectively and reliably.

What to Expect

At 3pm on Sunday, compatible 4G and 5G mobile phones and tablets will receive a test alert. Devices will emit a loud siren-like sound and vibrate for around 10 seconds, even if set to silent. A message will appear on the screen confirming that this is a test and that no action is required.

The alert will be sent based on your current location, not where you live or work. You do not need to have mobile data, WiFi, or location services enabled to receive it. The Government does not collect your phone number or personal details to send alerts.

Safety First

If you are driving when the alert sounds, do not pick up your phone. It is illegal to hold a mobile device while driving. Continue driving safely and check the message later when it is safe and legal to do so. You can also listen for updates via live radio.

Opting Out

Some individuals, including victims of domestic abuse, may wish to opt out of receiving alerts. Instructions for turning off alerts, including Sunday’s test, are available at: https://www.gov.uk/alerts/opting-out

Stay Informed

Emergency Alerts are just one way the Government communicates during emergencies. If you don’t have a mobile phone, you’ll still receive updates through the media and local emergency services. Stay connected by following Warwickshire Resilience Forum and Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service on social media.

Preparing for Emergencies

Everyone can take simple steps to be better prepared. Visit https://prepare.campaign.gov.uk/ for practical advice and learn more about local risks at Warwickshire Resilience Forum.

Accessible Information

Information about the upcoming test is available in multiple formats, including:

Visit https://www.gov.uk/alerts to find out more.