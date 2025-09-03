Low-cost counselling services in South Warwickshire

New Hope

“New Hope” is a South Warwickshire-based Christian charity offering confidential and low-cost counselling to any who are in need, regardless of their gender, ethnic background, sexual orientation, faith or ability to pay; in order to help people to find solutions in their lives and discover new hope for the future.

Our vision is to provide a low-cost counselling service available for all in Warwick, Leamington, Kenilworth, Stratford and the surrounding areas.

Counselling costs New Hope approximately £40 per session to deliver. We have a minimum charge of £20 for the service and ask clients to make an additional donation if they are able, for which we can claim Gift Aid on.

For couples counselling there is a set cost of £50 per session.​

We aim to keep our costs low by using voluntary help where possible and having the support of a number of local churches and Grant Awarding Trusts.

​Contact Us: 07799 015650

office@newhopecounselling.org.uk