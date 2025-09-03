Coventry & Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust
Dimensions of Health & Wellbeing
The Dimensions Tool is a free online tool providing a personalised profile and personalised information to support an individual's wellbeing and mental health. The Dimensions profile it creates provides information that is relevant to the ratings made on each of the Dimensions. It can be used to find selfcare, local support groups and telephone help lines, and services offered through various organisations and the NHS.
What are the Dimensions?
- Mood
- Eating
- Coping with Emotions
- Thinking and Memory
- Connection with Reality
- Social and Communication Style
- Self and Identity
- Activities of Daily Living
- Sleep
- Traumatic Experiences
- Addictions
- Hobbies and Interests
- Physical Health and Wellbeing
- Sex and Sexualised Behaviour
- Education, Training or Work
- Safety and Risk to Self or Others
- Loss and Grief
- Motor Skills and Co-ordination
- Relationships
- Finances, Housing and Accommodation
- Supportive Environments
- Transitions and Managing Change
- Sensory Responses
- Worrying and Anxiety
Information for Neurodivergent People and their Families
Once you have completed the Dimensions tool, you will get a personalised profile showing your strengths and areas where further support would be helpful. You can choose to share this profile with someone who can support you. The profile will also include links to flyers that can signpost you to clinically approved information about local and national organisations, apps, videos, audio and reading based on your responses.
