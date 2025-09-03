Coventry & Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust

Dimensions of Health & Wellbeing

The Dimensions Tool is a free online tool providing a personalised profile and personalised information to support an individual's wellbeing and mental health. The Dimensions profile it creates provides information that is relevant to the ratings made on each of the Dimensions. It can be used to find selfcare, local support groups and telephone help lines, and services offered through various organisations and the NHS.

What are the Dimensions?

Mood

Eating

Coping with Emotions

Thinking and Memory

Connection with Reality

Social and Communication Style

Self and Identity

Activities of Daily Living

Sleep

Traumatic Experiences

Addictions

Hobbies and Interests

Physical Health and Wellbeing

Sex and Sexualised Behaviour

Education, Training or Work

Safety and Risk to Self or Others

Loss and Grief

Motor Skills and Co-ordination

Relationships

Finances, Housing and Accommodation

Supportive Environments

Transitions and Managing Change

Sensory Responses

Worrying and Anxiety

Once you have completed the Dimensions tool, you will get a personalised profile showing your strengths and areas where further support would be helpful. You can choose to share this profile with someone who can support you. The profile will also include links to flyers that can signpost you to clinically approved information about local and national organisations, apps, videos, audio and reading based on your responses.

