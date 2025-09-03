Learn more about fostering and find a fresh focus  

As children head back to school for the new academic year, Warwickshire Fostering is inviting residents to a series of free online events this September.

The sessions are designed to highlight the comprehensive training and support available to foster carers, showing people how they can make a life-changing difference in this role.

The events will showcase the many ways people can provide stable, caring homes, proving that fostering can be incredibly rewarding.

The events are open to existing foster carers and anyone interested in finding out more about fostering for Warwickshire. Attendees will receive comprehensive information on the various fostering categories available, each designed to suit different lifestyles and circumstances.

September begins with two online events, the first will be broadcast live on the Warwickshire Fostering Facebook page on Wednesday 3rd September at 7:00pm and spotlights the training available for foster carers. The second is a free online information event that will take place on Wednesday 10th September at 7:00pm.

A series of midday online events take place from Monday 15th September to Thursday 18th September, welcoming all who wish to gain further insight into the different types of fostering.

The online sessions will cover a range of fostering categories, including:

Emergency Duty Foster Care

Solo Foster Care

Breathing Space Foster Care

Parent and Child Foster Care

Flexible Foster Care

Fostering Teens

On Monday 22nd September from 7:00pm to 8:00pm, Warwickshire Fostering will also host a special free online taster event focusing on Trauma-Informed Foster Care. This introductory session will explore the impact of Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) and how they influence behaviour. Attendees will learn about the different types and effects of trauma, how to offer attuned and regulated care, and strategies to manage the experiences of being a caregiver.

"Fostering is a deeply rewarding journey, and there are many different ways people can provide a stable and caring home to a child or young person." said Warwickshire County Councillor George Finch, Leader and Portfolio Holder for Children and Families. "It's an incredibly important role, and our carers do a fantastic job of giving young people the support they need to thrive. These events are the perfect opportunity to learn about the extensive training and support provided."

Warwickshire Fostering provides comprehensive training and ongoing support to all its carers, ensuring they feel confident and prepared for their fostering journey.

For more information and to sign up for an event, please visit the Warwickshire Fostering website at https://fostering.warwickshire.gov.uk/events, email fosteringenquiries@warwickshire.gov.uk, or call 0800 408 1556 for a confidential chat.