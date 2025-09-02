How to Guides for Team Wellbeing

This guide supports any team that is seeking to improve the health and wellbeing of members of the team, through a culture change approach. It is for all teams working in health and care, inclusive of all team forms and functions, across healthcare, primary care, social care and voluntary sectors.

Inspired by the NHS health and wellbeing framework, this guide has been co-designed with colleagues across health, social care and voluntary sectors.

We have published an accessible version of the guide and a PDF version, broken down into sections.

Looking after your team’s health and wellbeing guide: accessible version

Looking after your team’s health and wellbeing guide: introduction and getting started

Looking after your team’s health and wellbeing guide - facilitators guide

Looking after your team’s health and wellbeing guide: identifying your team wellbeing goals

Looking after your team’s health and wellbeing guide: creating a safe and inclusive space to talk about wellbeing

Looking after your team’s health and wellbeing guide: looking after your emotional, physical and mental health

Looking after your team’s health and wellbeing guide: ensuring you have a safe working environment

Looking after your team’s health and wellbeing guide: collaborative and supportive relationships that support social wellbeing

Looking after your team’s health and wellbeing guide: finding meaning in the work you do and bringing your whole self to work

Looking after your team’s health and wellbeing guide: knowing where to go when you need wellbeing support

Looking after your team’s health and wellbeing guide: review and revisit your team’s wellbeing culture and goals

Looking after your team’s health and wellbeing guide: - inspiration Library

Looking after your team’s health and wellbeing guide: action plan

Looking after your team’s health and wellbeing guide: traffic light self-assessment

Looking after your team’s health and wellbeing guide: traffic light self-assessment: revisit and review your team’s wellbeing culture and goals

