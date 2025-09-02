Loneliness

Loneliness has many different causes and it can affect people of all ages.

It's often linked with things that could prevent you spending time with other people, such as:

living or working alone

retirement

illness or disability

bereavement (losing someone or something)

moving to a new area, job, school or university

social anxiety (social phobia)

However, you do not have to be on your own all the time to feel lonely. Many people feel lonely in a relationship or while spending time with friends or family.

Other significant life events such as buying a house, having a baby or planning a wedding could also lead to feelings of loneliness.

You might find it hard to explain to people why you feel this way, but talking to someone could help you find a solution.

Older people are especially vulnerable to loneliness and social isolation – and it can have a serious effect on health. But there are ways to overcome loneliness, even if you live alone and find it hard to get out.

Hundreds of thousands of elderly people are lonely and cut off from society in this country, especially those over the age of 75.

According to Age UK, more than 2 million people in England over the age of 75 live alone, and more than a million older people say they go over a month without speaking to a friend, neighbour or family member.

There are lots of ways you can do your bit to help lonely or socially isolated older people in your community. The person you're helping will reap health benefits, and you'll find you will as well.

Volunteering for an organisation that supports older people is a key way of helping a lonely or socially isolated older person. But a simple friendly chat or phone call can make all the difference, too.

Evidence suggests giving your time in this way could be as valuable to you as the person you support.

