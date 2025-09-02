Is your chimney ready for winter?

With autumn's chill just around the corner, many residents will soon be lighting their stoves for the first time in months.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is urging residents to get ready for the colder months by making sure their homes are safe.

As part of the national Chimney Fire Safety Week (1-7 September), the service is calling on all homeowners to have their chimneys professionally swept, a simple and essential step to prevent devastating fires. A clean chimney isn't just about safety; it also helps you save on heating costs, protect the environment, and keep your home and family warm and secure throughout the season.

Dale Bridgewater, Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety, commented: “Chimney Fire Safety Week is a crucial reminder for all residents with a fireplace or wood-burning stove to take responsibility for their home's safety. By having your chimney swept by a professional, you are not only removing dangerous soot and tar deposits but also allowing a professional to check for any potential issues with your appliance, chimney, or liner.”

For more detailed information on maintaining your chimney and how to prevent fires, please visit the Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service website https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/home-fire-safety-tips/safe-home-heating

In addition to chimney safety, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is also taking the opportunity to highlight general home fire safety messaging, encouraging residents to take steps to protect their families.

Key safety advice includes:

Sweep regularly. Have your chimney swept regularly, especially before the colder months when you start using your fire again.

Only use suitable fuel for your open fire , such as well-seasoned hardwood or recommended smokeless fuels.

Install and test smoke alarms. Ensure you have at least one working smoke alarm on every floor of your home and test them at least once a month.

Create an escape plan: Develop and practice a fire escape plan with your family so everyone knows what to do in an emergency.

“While we focus on chimney safety this week, it’s also a perfect time for a general home fire safety check,” Dale Bridgewater added. “A simple action like testing your smoke alarms can add valuable seconds should an emergency occur. Please, don't wait until it's too late.”

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service offer free Safe and Well visits where they offer free safety checks, including checking and installing smoke alarms, advice on winter warmth and much more. Visit their website here for more information, https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fire-safety-home-1/apply-safe-well-visit