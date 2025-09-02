A safe place in which to explore past and present feelings and the meaning of past and current relationships.

North Warwickshire Counselling Service

North Warwickshire Counselling Service is a voluntary organisation and a registered charity with committed highly trained voluntary counsellors; it is independent of the statutory services. It exists to meet the needs of people who feel they would like the chance to sit down with someone who will really listen and try to understand their difficulties



The Service was established in 1984 and provides confidential counselling of a high quality and is available to all regardless of race, age, disability, sex or sexual orientation.



Our counsellors listen and try to help each person make sense out of his or her own life. Our task is not to 'cure' people, but to work alongside them on a journey of self-discovery, personal development and eventually - where they want it - some change, either in coping with things more positively or in taking some positive action.



The task of counselling is to give the client an opportunity to explore, discover and clarify ways of living more resourcefully and towards greater well being.

North Warwickshire Counselling Service:

Correspondence only to: 196 Queens Road, Nuneaton, CV11 5ND

Tel: 024 7632 0095 nwcs.nwcs@btconnect.com

Email: info@nwcounselling.org.uk