It's Time to Act

OCD Action

The UK's Largest OCD Charity

For over 30 years OCD Action has been delivering frontline services which make a tangible and long-term difference to the lives of people with OCD, their families, carers and friends. OCD Action has a vision of a time when OCD is well understood and everyone gets the treatment and the support they need, when they need it. With the OCD community, we are fighting for this.

OCD Action works for a society where OCD is better understood and diagnosed quickly, where appropriate treatment options are open and accessible, where support and information is readily available and where nobody feels ashamed to ask for help.

We are here because OCD tears families apart and leaves people isolated and exhausted. OCD ruins lives. It is a sad fact that many people with OCD delay seeking help. They put up with it for too long, perhaps thinking that nothing can be done or just not knowing where to turn. OCD Action believes in taking action. We want people affected by OCD to seek help, to understand their treatment options and find the support and motivation they need to fight back. OCD is treatable, it can get better.

How we can help

The OCD Action Helpline is an unbiased source of information and support for people with OCD and the people in their lives. The service can offer you a safe and understanding space where you can find out more about the conditions, what can help, and how to access the right support for you or your loved one.

Helpline - OCD Action

Helpline: 0300 636 5478

OCD Action

Community Forum: Forums Archive - OCD Action

X: (4) OCD Action (@ocdaction) / X

Facebook: Facebook

LinkedIn: (29) OCD Action: About | LinkedIn

Instagram: (2) Instagram

Podcast: OCD Charities: OCD Action - The OCD Stories