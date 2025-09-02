Helping you understand Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

A recovery focused charity. We provide evidence-based information, advice and support to those affected by Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder.

A national OCD charity which is run by, and for, people with Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder.

Uniquely, the charity is completely service-user led, everyone involved in the organisation have personal experience of OCD, either directly or through a loved one.

Based on those experiences, we provide life-changing advice, information and support services for those affected by OCD, and campaign to end the trivialisation and stigma of OCD. We also work to help health professionals and the public understand OCD better, so that the thousands of people we support no longer have to feel ashamed or embarrassed to talk about Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder.

We have been working for children and adults affected by OCD since 2004, and in the last 15 years we have been innovative in creating new ways to support people with OCD. We pledge to continue to learn from the people we work alongside and to collaboratively deliver services and campaigns that make a difference for them.

Helpline: 01332 588112 * ( available 10am-2pm)

Whilst we undergo new staff and volunteer recruitment and training, our helpline is only available sporadically (10am-2pm) until the end of the year. Therefore, we recommend you email your questions where we aim to respond within 24 (working) hours.

