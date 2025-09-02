We are here, whatever the weather, to offer hope, empathy and support for every parent or network affected by perinatal mental illness.

Postnatal depression (PND) is a common problem that occurs after pregnancy and affects more than 1 in 10 women within a year of giving birth. It can also affect dads and partners. PND can present itself in different ways, and many parents don’t realise they have the condition because it can develop gradually over time.

What are the symptoms?

Low mood and persistent sadness

Lack of energy

Difficulty bonding with baby

Overeating and under eating for comfort

Frightening and intrusive thoughts

Lack of enjoyment and loss of interest in the wider world

Trouble sleeping at night and feeling sleepy during the day

Withdrawing from contact with other people

Lack of concentration and difficulty making decisions

Causes

The cause of postnatal depression isn’t completely clear but it has been associated with the following factors:

A history of mental health problems earlier in life or during pregnancy

A lack of support from close family or friends

A poor relationship with your partner

A recent stressful event, such as bereavement

Postnatal depression is different to the ‘baby blues’, which last up to two weeks after giving birth. If you continue to feel down, tearful or anxious beyond this time, you could have PND.

Treatment

A range of support and treatments are available to help people with postnatal depression. If you think you or your partner might be suffering from PND, you can speak to your GP or health visitor.

Treatments include:

Talking therapy, such as cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT)

Medication, most likely to be antidepressants

Self-help, such as talking to your family and friends, making time for yourself to do the things you enjoy, and regular exercise

How we can support you

We have a variety of different support services available, all run by a trained team of PANDAS volunteers who are supervised by a team of support services managers.

We are here to help you.

If you’d like support via WhatsApp

To use the service simply message 07903 508334 and you will be connected to one of our trained PANDAS volunteers.

It is free and confidential for users of this service and is open from 8am – 10pm daily.

*please note our services are closed on English & Scottish Bank Holidays

If you’d like to speak to someone

We have a free bookable call back service available so that you can arrange to speak to one of our trained PANDAS volunteers at a time that is suitable and convenient for you.

Use the link below to select a time and we will confirm the booked call with you via email.

This service is exclusive for mental health support, via email only. If your email is related to anything else, then you should use our contact page to contact the relevant person. It is likely that your email will not be responded to if not reaching out for support via this service.

Our trained volunteers will aim to respond to your email within 72 hours **please check spam and junk folders as our emails can on occasion go there initially**

If you’d like to find a support group

Face-to-face support can be a breath of fresh air if you’re a parent struggling with mental illness. Our groups are led by a group leader and are specifically tailored around your mental health.

