Free digital mental wellbeing support for adults across the UK

Qwell

Whatever’s on your mind, we’re here to listen

Learn more: https://vimeo.com/651999394?fl=pl&fe=sh

On Qwell, you can speak to an experienced professional about anything that’s troubling you, while staying totally anonymous. There are no fees, no long waiting lists, and no judgement. Here’s everything you need to know about one-to-one support on Qwell.

How can a Qwell chat help me?

Talking to a professional can help you feel less alone with whatever you’re going through, and offer support as you work through any difficult thoughts or feelings.

Since Qwell is anonymous, you can speak freely here without worrying about being judged or identified. You don’t need to be referred to us or to sit on a long waiting list - all you need to do is log into Qwell on your phone, laptop or tablet. Find the support you need, where and when you need it.

What should I expect from a Qwell chat session?

A chat session on Qwell is a bit like texting: we open a private and confidential space for you and a Qwell practitioner where you can exchange typed instant messages for up to an hour.

Once your chat has started, your practitioner will ask you a few questions to help them discover how best to support you. You’ll then work together to decide what to focus on.

During the chat, your practitioner will help you work through anything that’s on your mind, helping you make sense of your thoughts and feelings. They might also work with you to create some goals and talk about next steps.

If you come back for another chat, it might be with a different member of the Qwell team, or we might suggest you have a number of sessions with the same person. We work with each individual to think about what will be best for them.

At the end of each chat, we write a brief note with a summary of what was discussed. This means that you don’t have to repeat yourself if you chat to a different person. All our notes are kept in a safe and secure way, so nobody outside of Qwell can read information about you.

Connect with people who understand on Qwell Forums

The heart of the Qwell community is the ‘Forum’ page. Forums are anonymous, judgement-free spaces dedicated to peer support. Here, you can speak freely about the issues affecting you, get advice from the community and share your own experience and advice.

Everything posted on Qwell Forums is checked by our highly trained moderation team before it’s published. This helps to ensure the Forums remain safe and inclusive environments where people feel comfortable sharing.

How does it work?

Someone asks a question to the community, and other people respond. You can comment on an existing forum or start your own - just click ‘start a discussion’ in the Forum section.

What should discussions be about?

Forums can be on any topic, so long as they are approached sensitively. No matter what’s on your mind, there’s usually someone else going through the same thing who will be able to provide advice, support or validation. All thoughts and feelings are welcome here, and no problem is too big or small.

Home - Qwell

Instagram: (2) Instagram

Facebook: Facebook