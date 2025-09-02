Warwickshire Registration Service warmly welcomes you to St John’s House

Looking for a wedding venue with a difference? Perhaps a Jacobean mansion steeped in history in the heart of Warwick might provide the unique setting you are looking for?

Warwickshire County Council’s Registration Service is inviting prospective couples to attend its next open day at St John’s House in Warwick on Sunday 5 October, 11am – 2pm.

This is a unique opportunity to look around St John’s House, with registrars on hand to answer questions and provide more information about the venue and ceremonies.

The venue is a Jacobean mansion and has two beautiful wood-panelled rooms, one with a capacity of 40 people and a smaller room, with a capacity of eight people, for legal ceremonies to take place throughout the year. This includes marriages, civil partnerships, renewal of vows, and naming ceremonies.

The ceremony rooms at St John’s are situated on the ground floor and feature grand fireplaces, elegant chandeliers, with striking panelling on the walls and large windows which let in plenty of light. The rooms have direct access to gardens for photographs, disabled access and are within a short walking distance of St Nicholas car park. .

The House was constructed between 1667 and 1670, and the site itself is rich in history. Since 1154, it has served a variety of roles,including a medieval hospital, a private residence, several independent schools, and a military records office. After being acquired by the County Council in 1959, it was officially opened in 1961 as the Heritage Education Centre we know today.

To find out more about booking St. John’s House for your ceremony, visit https://ceremonies.warwickshire.gov.uk/stjohns where you can view the ceremony rooms in this video.

Cllr Mike Bannister, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Localities, said:

"St John’s House is a beautiful and historic venue, ideal for couples who are looking for something a little different for their special day.

“Our open day event is relaxed and welcoming and provides a great opportunity to explore St John’s and speak to our friendly and experienced Registration Team who are on hand to answer any questions about the range of ceremonies available.”

Warwickshire Registration Services have a Ceremonies in Warwickshire website to help customers find out more about the different types of ceremonies offered across the county. It provides plenty of useful information to get started with planning a special occasion, from understanding legal preliminaries to exploring the venue directory. Ceremonies may also include personalisation and enhancements or even take place in locations of your choice .

To find out more, visit https://ceremonies.warwickshire.gov.uk/

To contact Warwickshire Registration Service to discuss a new or existing wedding ceremony, visit the Contact Us webpage or email registration@warwickshire.gov.uk