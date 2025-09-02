Mind - Coventry, Warwickshire and Worcestershire NHS Coventry & Warwickshire Partnership

Recovery & Wellbeing Academy

The Academy offers a wide range of trauma informed courses and workshops designed to empower your mental health and wellbeing, provided by a number of Partner organisations working together. Courses are delivered face to face and via online group sessions and are completely FREE OF CHARGE.

The courses are open to anyone over the age of 18 living in Coventry and Warwickshire who wants to better manage or understand their health and wellbeing.

Homepage | Recovery and Wellbeing Academy

Frequently Asked Questions | Recovery and Wellbeing Academy

Venues | Recovery and Wellbeing Academy

Click here to Book Now

Facebook: Facebook

Instagram: (2) Instagram

LinkedIn: (28) Recovery Academy | LinkedIn

YouTube: Recovery and Wellbeing Academy - YouTube