We are the leading expert charity for people with serious conditions like schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Rethink Mental Illness was formed over 50 years ago by a group of inspiring people who were caring for a loved one living with schizophrenia.



The experiences and knowledge of carers and people living with mental illness have been vital in helping our organisation improve the lives of thousands of people every year. Together, we’ve developed and established expert information and advice, services and support groups for people severely affected by mental illness.

We’ve provided training and launched local and national campaigns that have changed, and continue to change, society's attitudes and behaviours towards people living with severe mental illness.

No matter how bad things are, we can help people severely affected by mental illness to improve their lives. We’re Rethink Mental Illness, a leading charity provider of mental health services in England.

People with experience of mental illness are at the heart of everything we do. They shape our expert advice, information and training, our 300 services and groups, and they drive our campaigning to change the law and tackle discrimination.

We know that people severely affected by mental illness can have a good quality of life. Our work to achieve this is guided by seven core values:

Commitment. We work tirelessly to provide support for everyone severely affected by mental illness.



Equity. We believe that in a world where discrimination and disadvantage exist treating people with equity is critical to ensure justice and fairness for all.



Expertise. We constantly use our expertise to provide practical and personal support for people who are severely affected by mental illness.



Hope. We offer hope of a better quality of life for all those severely affected by mental illness.



Openness. We are open and transparent in all our work with beneficiaries, supporters, partners and the public to achieve change for people severely affected by mental illness.



Passion. We are passionate about leading the way to a better quality of life for everyone severely affected by mental illness.



Understanding. People who are severely affected by mental illness are at the heart of everything we do in our organisation – our membership, our governance and our workforce.



If you would like to learn more about what Rethink Mental Illness offers, please download our About Rethink Mental Illness guide.

Advice, information and support from the experts

Get help now

Advice service Freephone 0808 801 0525

