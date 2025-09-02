We provide support for survivors of rape, sexual abuse, sexual exploitation and sexual violence.

RoSA

RoSA is a leading charity established to provide confidential services for survivors of rape, sexual violence and childhood sexual abuse throughout Warwickshire and surrounding areas.

In 1991 a small group of local people identified the need for a totally independent support service for survivors of rape, sexual violence and sexual abuse living in and around Rugby. A small steering group was determined to set up a support group for anyone whose life had been affected by sexual abuse. RoSA has always been an inclusive agency and had a far-sighted and unusual approach for that time when many services excluded male survivors and partners from benefiting from support offered to female survivors.

Our Vision

Rape and sexual abuse of anyone is wrong.

You will be heard, believed and supported.

You will be supported to cope, progress and thrive.

Our Mission

We empower those affected by rape, childhood sexual abuse or sexual violence to live a future with hope and confidence.

We educate, inform and raise awareness.

We are committed to serve all communities in Warwickshire.

Support

We support anybody affected by abuse in Warwickshire.

We support those affected by rape, sexual abuse, sexual violence and child sexual exploitation. We support children, young people and adults of any age or gender from any community across Warwickshire who have experienced the trauma of abuse.

We provide a range of specialist support services in venues across Warwickshire to address the effects of the psychological trauma of abuse to enable survivors/victims to cope and recover.

We employ early intervention strategies to educate and protect children and young people from abuse and raise awareness of abuse in their parents/carers and education professionals. In future, we are committed to develop further the range of services we offer to educational settings.

RoSA | Support &Empower

Call our Confidential Helpline now 01788 551 151

Get Help Now | RoSA

Email: support@rosasupport.org

Facebook: Facebook

X: (4) RoSA (@RoSAsupport) / X

Instagram: (2) Instagram