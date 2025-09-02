Stratford-upon-Avon

Rubbish Friends

Rubbish Friends started from a single post on Facebook and has grown into a network of like minded individuals who meet up and do something positive in the community and for the environment.

Rubbish Friends began in March 2017 with the idea of bringing a dozen or so local residents together to litter pick in Stratford-upon-Avon on a regular basis

We had no idea that businesses, organisations, schools, colleges and residents would embrace the idea so wholeheartedly, not only by donating equipment, but also by volunteering with us.

We have members of all ages, backgrounds and abilities who come together and have fun looking after our beautiful town.

We have attracted interest from all over the country and have helped groups to get going across the District.

Every Rubbish Friend is a volunteer

We have given awareness talks to a diverse range of groups, explaining the negative impacts of litter and waste.

We have run campaigns that help protect the environment, e.g. Press Pause on Plastic Straws, Shopping Trolley Campaign and Reverse Vending Machine Awareness Day.

Along the way we have come to realise that being a member of Rubbish Friends helps to reduce social isolation and loneliness and is a proven path to wellbeing

We are excited to be bringing the whole community together in friendship and fun for the benefit of our town, our residents and our wildlife.

Rubbish Friends – litterally

Email: rubbishfriendssua@gmail.com

Facebook: Facebook

X: (4) Rubbish Friends (@FriendsRubbish) / X