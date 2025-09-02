Book a place for a free online event for parents and guardians of new drivers.

To secure a place and receive a link to join this event, or for further information, please visit: From Learner to Licensed: Parental Support for New Drivers

Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership is excited to announce a dedicated event for parents and guardians of young drivers who have recently passed their test and are about to navigate independent driving.

For parents and guardians, their influence on their young person's driving journey and beyond is more powerful than they might think. This free online event explores how they can play a vital role in shaping safe driving habits and reducing risks for young drivers long after they pass their test.

Young drivers are at higher risk due to inexperience, less hazard spotting, and risk-taking, with one in five crashing within a year of passing their test (Source: Brake.)

This FREE 60-minute event takes place on 1st October from 6 pm to 7 pm, but spaces are limited

Passing a driving test and independent driving is an exciting time, but it’s important to understand the risks and challenges young drivers face. This FREE event provides essential information, support and guidance on a range of timely topics including:

Parent Power - The hidden influence behind the wheel;

Graduated driving licenses - How to implement a graduated driving license in the home; and

The law and consequences for a new driver, those within two years of passing their driving test.

Cllr Jennifer Warren, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: "Learning to drive is a significant milestone, and Warwickshire County Council is committed to supporting our residents through this journey. This free event provides invaluable resources and expert guidance, ensuring learner drivers and their parents are well-equipped for safe and successful driving. We encourage everyone embarking on this journey to take advantage of this fantastic opportunity."

Join the Road Safety Partnership for an informative event to support parents and new drivers as they transition to driving safely for life.

