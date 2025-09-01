Coventry and Warwickshire

Safe Haven

Welcome to Safe Haven Coventry and Warwickshire

Safe Haven is a place for you if you have feelings of mental health distress. You can call us. Better still, drop-in to see us and talk to us.

First starting in 2018, the Safe Haven service offered one Safe Haven in Coventry, and one in North Warwickshire, in Nuneaton. From July 2023, Safe Haven Coventry and Warwickshire is being further developed.

Providing non-clinical, community-based support, in the evening when most other options are closed, the Safe Haven Coventry and Warwickshire service provides crisis intervention, de-escalation, and support for those experiencing mental health distress.

With a variety of ways to access this support – by phone, email, text, video call – our emphasis is on face-to-face support through one-to-one or peer group activities.

The service will provide three open-access community venues, available seven evenings a week, across Coventry and Warwickshire.

Our phone number is 024 7601 7200 We’re available from 6pm to 11pm every evening, every week of the year.

Find a drop-in near you

The Safe Haven Coventry and Warwickshire service is making access to support easier.

Open access – no appointment needed.

Face-to-face one-to-one and group activities.

If you’re age 16+ then you can drop in between 6pm and 11pm.

Our drop-ins are friendly spaces based in venues across Coventry and Warwickshire and they provide support for five hours an evening, seven days a week. They are safe spaces and help people to connect with others. Location and travel - CW Safe Haven

Email support@cwsafehaven.org.uk

Text 07790 777039 (Coventry) or 07852 010146 (Warwickshire)

