Whatever you're going through, a Samaritan will face it with you. We're here 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

If you need someone to talk to, we listen. We won't judge or tell you what to do.

Life can be wonderful. Life can be tough. ​1 in 4 of us have had suicidal thoughts.​

Samaritans is the charity that prevents suicide through the power of human connection.

Connecting people in crisis with trained volunteers who will always listen.​ People calling for change with those who need to listen.​ People who’ve been there before, with those struggling now.​

Writing an email can be a calm and safe way to work through what's on your mind.

Samaritans volunteers answer each email that comes through to jo@samaritans.org.

It may take several days to receive a reply by email. If you need someone straight away, you can call us on 116 123 any time day or night.

You don’t have to be suicidal to use this service. Some people use email when they just need to offload something. Others use it to share something that is difficult for them to work through, or when they are going through a difficult time in their life and don’t want to face it alone.

Sometimes people worry they can't write well – no matter your spelling, punctuation or how you express yourself, we're here.

If you prefer, you can write to us by letter.

