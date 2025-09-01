Self Injury Support

We're willing to talk about the things that others aren't

Our vision

That anyone who uses self-injury knows they are not alone;

that everyone understands that self-injury is a complex and important issue we should all care about;

and that together we tackle both the causes and stigma of self-injury.

Our Mission:

We focus on improving support and knowledge around self-injury.

How We Do This

offering safe spaces where we listen and never judge, and demonstrating the impact of this support;

creating experience-led tools and information on topics clients tell us they want to know about;

promoting better models of support through training health and social care workers of the future;

working with researchers and policy makers to make sure what people tell us they want is put into practice

What We Do To Make This Happen

We run a UK-wide multi-channel support service for people affected by self-injury, trauma and abuse with protected women-only sessions

We run a regional peer support service for people who have been to A&E or Urgent Care for self-harm treatment

We develop up-to-date, reliable and free information and self help tools for anyone to use

for anyone to use We run training and consultancy to share knowledge and expertise with a wide range of staff, especially in health, social care and education

We partner with other organisations and researchers to find out directly from those with lived experience of self-injury find helpful in their lives

Call us free on 0808 800 8088 on Mondays and Thursdays, 7pm-10pm.

We'll be here to support you on the helpline every Monday and Thursday between 7pm-10pm. We offer this support to people of any age and gender who are impacted by self-injury in any way - whether it's something that affects you personally, or affects somebody you care about.

Email us anytime at tessmail@selfinjurysupport.org.uk

Please note this email address is used to give emotional support to people affected by self-harm, whether their own or someone else's. For all queries that don't relate to direct emotional support - including if you are a professional helping someone who self-harms - email info@selfinjurysupport.org.uk.

Text us on 07537 432 444 and we'll reply during our opening hours: Mondays and Thursdays 7pm-10pm, and Fridays 5pm-8pm, and, from 22nd July, Tuesdays 5pm-8pm. We offer this support to people of any age and gender who are impacted by self-harm in any way - whether it's something that affects them personally, or affects somebody they care about.

