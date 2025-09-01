Text Shout to 85258

Shout is the UK's first and only free, confidential, 24/7 text messaging service for anyone who is struggling to cope.

As a digital service, Shout became vital during Covid-19, as one of the few mental health services able to operate as normal at this time. We have seen the need for our support remain high through the UK's cost of living crisis.

Shout is powered by the charity Mental Health Innovations, which also powers The Mix, a service providing free, anonymous online advice about the important issues in young people’s lives.

Our impact

We've taken more than 2.8 million text conversations with 900,000 children, young people and adults who are in distress and need urgent, in-the-moment support

Shout Volunteers Have around 2,000 conversations every day. As a 24/7 service, texters contact us round the clock

Most commonly support texters with suicide, depression, anxiety, relationships, loneliness and self-harm

