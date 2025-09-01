Decluttering Solutions

Sorted by Wendy

Never enough time?

Time's precious. Everyone wants more. And if everyone wants more of yours, then I can probably help. I have a passion for helping clients prioritise their tasks, create calm and space, and even generate cash from unwanted or unnecessary items and clutter.

But, arguably, my most precious commodity is my little black book of contacts. The names and numbers of the most sought-after professionals. Whether it's a plumber, an electrician, a florist, or any other expert, I know a reputable "man who can".

Get in touch now and let's get you sorted!

Room Decluttering and Staging

Stuff. It's everywhere. And it can take over! If you have a busy life and little time to take it in hand, it's not long before your living and working space can seem cramped, inefficient and stress-inducing.

From the smallest pantry to the largest kitchen, a walk-in shower room to a spacious master bedroom, room size is no object.

I can sort it to work better for you!

Wardrobe Organising

So many clothes and yet still nothing to wear? Sometimes it's hard to see the wood for the trees when your wardrobe is bursting.

If you tend to hang on to your clothes way past their wear by date, can't bring yourself to throw away items that no longer fit or suit you, or simply just don't have the time or brain space to rationalise them, we need to talk.

I can get you sorted!

Listing and Selling

Ill-advised purchases? Money invested in expensive accessories still with years of life in them? Selling them online can replenish your coffers but is time-consuming and boring.

I can give you an income estimate, then photograph, list and liaise with potential buyers, before packing and posting items that sell. I can even sort out any repairs and cleaning required.

Let me sort it for you!

House Moves and Packing

We all know that packing for a house move is a gargantuan task, while the logistics of getting stuff from A to B is actually the easy bit.

If you've been in your existing place for a while, that lifetime of possessions you've amassed is going to need rationalising, packing and likely some disposal.

I can sort all of that, no problem!

"READY FOR HOME"

Bed-blocking is said to have cost the NHS £165 million this winter. While there are lots of reasons a patient may not be discharged, it's often that their home is not ready for them.

We support discharge teams and patients by ensuring that they are returning to an environment that is safe and comfortable but also suited to any additional mobility needs.

That's home readiness sorted!

Property and Project Management

Finding and managing tradespeople to keep your home in perfect working order is one of life's great challenges.

It has taken me literally YEARS to find the right people, ready and willing to do a good job every time. Engage me to benefit from that experience and my "little black book" of experts.

That's home maintenance sorted!

Bereavement Service

When a loved one passes, having so much to organise can leave little time to grieve. And I know from personal experience how important it is that personal belongings are dealt with respectfully.

I can take over the practicalities and administration following a family bereavement, including the cataloguing, removal, storage or sale of household and personal items.

Sorted by Wendy

Get in touch

Call or SMS 07515 481980

Facebook: Facebook