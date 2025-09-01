Stop the silence, start the conversation.

Silence of Suicide (SOS)

SOS began as a social support group in 2015, founded by Michael Mansfield and his wife Yvette, following personal losses to suicide.

Our mission is to openly address the “elephant in the room” and combat the pervasive shame, stigma, and silence surrounding mental health and suicide. Through our efforts, we strive to create an environment of understanding, compassion, and support, where individuals feel safe to discuss their struggles and seek help.

By raising awareness, providing resources, and fostering a community dedicated to suicide prevention, we aim to save lives and promote mental well-being for all. Together, let’s break the silence and build a world where no one has to face their struggles alone.

SOS advocates for compassion in society to encourage understanding, tolerance and kindness. Our SOS helpline number is always open if you’re having thoughts of suicide and need urgent support

Our vision is to help drive a reduction in suicide rates by working with organisations, charities, individuals and communities, offering support, guidance & empowerment to those in need, or in crisis, whilst reducing the shame, stigma and silence that is all too prevalent in society

WE WILL CONTINUE TO PLAY OUR PART IN AIMING TO REDUCE SUICIDE RATES ACROSS THE UK

Helpline for Mental Health | SOS Silence of Suicide

Call 0808 115 1505

Facebook: Facebook

X: (4) SOS Silence of Suicide (@SOS_Initiatives) / X

Instagram: (2) Instagram

YouTube: SOS SILENCE OF SUICIDE - YouTube