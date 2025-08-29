Warwick District CPE Variation No.SKC01 MADE

Warwickshire County Council has made the above named Order under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984.
A copy of this notice, the made Order(s), any Order(s) to be revoked or varied, together with a plan showing the lengths of roads affected and a statement of the Council's reasons for making the Orders, can be inspected at Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick.
Scheme Overview
Statement of Reason and Schedule (PDF, 146 KB)
Traffic Orders and Public Notices
Technical Plans
|School Name and Address
|Map Tile Ref.
|Revision No.
|Barford St. Peter's C of E Primary School, Church Street, Barford, Warwick
|GR51 (PDF, 230 KB)
|0
|Briar Hill Infant School, Coppice Road, Leamington Spa
|GI62 (PDF, 287 KB)
|1
|Burton Green Church of England Academy, Hob Lane, Burton Green, Kenilworth
|EL50 (PDF, 219 KB)
|0
|Clinton Primary School, Caesar Road, Kenilworth
|
2
0
|Emscote Infant School, All Saints' Road, Warwick
|FY56 (PDF, 342 KB)
|1
|Kingsway Community Primary School, Baker Avenue, Leamington Spa
|GC60 (PDF, 290 KB)
|1
|Lillington Nursery and Primary School, Cubbington Road, Lillington, Leamington Spa
|FS62 (PDF, 285 KB)
|2
|Our Lady & St. Teresa's Catholic Primary School, Windmill Hill, Cubbington, Leamington Spa
|FN64 (PDF, 276 KB)
|1
|Priors Field Primary School, Clinton Lane, Kenilworth
|
0
|St. Anthony's Catholic Primary School, Sydenham Drive, Leamington Spa
|GA63 (PDF, 299 KB)
|1
|St. John's Primary School, Mortimer Road, Kenilworth
|FD54 (PDF, 291 KB)
|1
|St. Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Rowley Road, Whitnash, Leamington Spa
|
0
0
|St. Margaret's C of E Junior School, Coppice Road, Whitnash, Leamington Spa
|GI62 (PDF, 287 KB)
|1
|St. Nicholas C of E Primary School, The Blundells, Kenilworth
|EY55 (PDF, 315 KB)
|2
|Telford Infant School, Kelvin Road, Lillington, Leamington Spa
|FN62 (PDF, 246 KB)
|0
|Telford Junior School, Telford Avenue, Lillington, Leamington Spa
|FO62 (PDF, 246 KB)
|0
|Thorns Community Infant School, Blackthorn Road, Kenilworth
|
1
1
Enquiries
Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Emily Brough, Communities Group, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 410410).
Any person who desires to question the validity of the Order or of any provision contained in it on the grounds that it is not within the powers conferred by the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, or on the grounds that any requirement of that Act or of any instrument made under it has not been complied with in relation to the Order may within six weeks from the date of the making of the Order apply to the High Court for this purpose.
For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy).