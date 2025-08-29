North Warwickshire Borough CPE Variation No.SKC01 MADE

Warwickshire County Council has made the above named Order under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984.
Under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 Warwickshire County Council has made the above named Order(s) which commence on 01 September 2025, as described in the public notice below.
A copy of this notice, the made Order(s), any Order(s) to be revoked or varied, together with a plan showing the lengths of roads affected and a statement of the Council's reasons for making the Orders, can be inspected at Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick.
Scheme Overview
Statement of Reason and Schedule (PDF, 137 KB)
Traffic Orders and Public Notices
Technical Plans
|School Name & Address
|Map Tile Ref.
|Revision No.
|Arley Primary School Gun Hill, New Arley
|CG55 (PDF, 253 KB)
|0
|Bournebrook C of E Primary School, Coventry Road, Fillongley, Coventry
|
0
0
|Coleshill Church of England Primary School, Wingfield Road, Coleshill
|CK36 (PDF, 253 KB)
|2
|Dordon Primary School, Roman Way, Dordon, Tamworth
|AN49 (PDF, 220 KB)
|5
|Kingsbury Primary School, Bromage Avenue, Kingsbury, Tamworth
|BE39 (PDF, 205 KB)
|0
|Nathaniel Newton Infant School, Victoria Road, Chapel End, Ansley Common
|BQ62 (PDF, 211 KB)
|2
|Nursery Hill Primary School, Coleshill Road, Ansley Common
|BQ59 (PDF, 234 KB)
|2
|Outwoods Primary School, Southlands, Atherstone
|BB59 (PDF, 259 KB)
|0
|Racemeadow Primary Academy, Ratcliffe Road, Atherstone
|AY59 (PDF, 279 KB)
|3
|The Nethersole C of E Academy, High Street, Polesworth, Tamworth
|AG50 (PDF, 231 KB)
|0
Inquiries
Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Emily Brough, Communities Group, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 410410).
Any person who desires to question the validity of the Order or of any provision contained in it on the grounds that it is not within the powers conferred by the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, or on the grounds that any requirement of that Act or of any instrument made under it has not been complied with in relation to the Order may within six weeks from the date of the making of the Order apply to the High Court for this purpose.
For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy).