Rugby Borough CPE Variation No.SKC01 MADE

Warwickshire County Council has made the above named Order under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984.
Under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 Warwickshire County Council has made the above named Order(s) which commence on 01 September 2025, as described in the public notice below.
A copy of this notice, the made Order(s), any Order(s) to be revoked or varied, together with a plan showing the lengths of roads affected and a statement of the Council's reasons for making the Orders, can be inspected at Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick.
Scheme Overview
Statement of Reason and Schedule (PDF, 162 KB)
Traffic Orders and Public Notices
Technical Plans
|School Name & Address
|Map Tile Ref.
|Revision No.
|Abbots Farm Infant School, Abbotts Way, Rugby
|
0
1
|Abbots Farm Junior School, Abbotts Way, Rugby
|
0
1
|Avon Park School, St Johns Avenue, Rugby
|ER101 (PDF, 347 KB)
|2
|Bilton Infant School, Magnet Lane, Bilton, Rugby
|ES93 (PDF, 350 KB)
|2
|Bilton School, Lawford Lane, Rugby
|
0
0
|Boughton Leigh Infant School, Wetherell Way, Rugby
|
0
0
|Boughton Leigh Junior School, Wetherell Way, Rugby
|
0
0
|Crescent School, Bawnmore Road, Bilton, Rugby
|ES94 (PDF, 304 KB)
|0
|Eastlands Primary School, Lansdowne Place, Rugby
|EN100 (PDF, 267 KB)
|0
|Henry Hinde Junior School, Cornwallis Road, Bilton, Rugby
|EO93 (PDF, 334 KB)
|0
|Hillmorton Primary School, Watts Lane, Hillmorton, Rugby
|
0
0
|Long Lawford Primary School, Holbrook Road, Long Lawford, Rugby
|EI92 (PDF, 285 KB)
|0
|Northlands Primary School, Pinder's Lane, Rugby
|EK98 (PDF, 572 KB)
|6
|Oakfield Primary Academy, Oakfield Road, Rugby
|EO96 (PDF, 295 KB)
|2
|Our Lady's Catholic Primary School, Leamington Road, Princethorpe, Rugby
|FD77 (PDF, 231 KB)
|0
|Paddox Primary School, Fareham Avenue, Rugby
|
1
2
|Riverside Academy, Newbold Road, Rugby
|
0
0
1
|Rokeby Primary School, Anderson Avenue, Rugby
|
0
1
|Rugby Free Primary School, Bailey Road, Central Park, Rugby
|
2
2
|St. Matthew's Bloxham C of E Primary School, Webb Ellis Road, Rugby
|EN96 (PDF, 315 KB)
|2
|The Avon Valley School and Performing Arts College, Newbold Road, Rugby
|
0
0
1
Enquiries
Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Emily Brough, Communities Group, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 410410).
Any person who desires to question the validity of the Order or of any provision contained in it on the grounds that it is not within the powers conferred by the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, or on the grounds that any requirement of that Act or of any instrument made under it has not been complied with in relation to the Order may within six weeks from the date of the making of the Order apply to the High Court for this purpose.
For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy).