Rugby Borough CPE Variation No.SKC01 MADE

Warwickshire County Council has made the above named Order under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984.

Under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 Warwickshire County Council has made the above named Order(s) which commence on 01 September 2025, as described in the public notice below. 

A copy of this notice, the made Order(s), any Order(s) to be revoked or varied, together with a plan showing the lengths of roads affected and a statement of the Council's reasons for making the Orders, can be inspected at Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick. 

Scheme Overview

Statement of Reason and Schedule (PDF, 162 KB)

Traffic Orders and Public Notices

Technical Plans 

 
School Name & Address Map Tile Ref. Revision No.
Abbots Farm Infant School, Abbotts Way, Rugby

EO102 (PDF, 232 KB)

EP102 (PDF, 320 KB)

0

1
Abbots Farm Junior School, Abbotts Way, Rugby

EO102 (PDF, 232 KB)

EP102 (PDF, 320 KB)

0

1
Avon Park School, St Johns Avenue, Rugby ER101 (PDF, 347 KB) 2
Bilton Infant School, Magnet Lane, Bilton, Rugby ES93 (PDF, 350 KB) 2
Bilton School, Lawford Lane, Rugby

EQ92 (PDF, 320 KB)

EQ93 (PDF, 306 KB)

0

0
Boughton Leigh Infant School, Wetherell Way, Rugby

ED99 (PDF, 364 KB)

ED100 (PDF, 320 KB)

0

0
Boughton Leigh Junior School, Wetherell Way, Rugby

ED99 (PDF, 364 KB)

ED100 (PDF, 320 KB)

0

0
Crescent School, Bawnmore Road, Bilton, Rugby ES94 (PDF, 304 KB) 0
Eastlands Primary School, Lansdowne Place, Rugby EN100 (PDF, 267 KB) 0
Henry Hinde Junior School, Cornwallis Road, Bilton, Rugby EO93 (PDF, 334 KB) 0
Hillmorton Primary School, Watts Lane, Hillmorton, Rugby

ER104 (PDF, 295 KB)

ES104 (PDF, 291 KB)

0

0
Long Lawford Primary School, Holbrook Road, Long Lawford, Rugby EI92 (PDF, 285 KB) 0
Northlands Primary School, Pinder's Lane, Rugby EK98 (PDF, 572 KB) 6
Oakfield Primary Academy, Oakfield Road, Rugby EO96 (PDF, 295 KB) 2
Our Lady's Catholic Primary School, Leamington Road, Princethorpe, Rugby FD77 (PDF, 231 KB) 0
Paddox Primary School, Fareham Avenue, Rugby

ES100 (PDF, 247 KB)

ES101 (PDF, 296 KB)

1

2
Riverside Academy, Newbold Road, Rugby

EF95 (PDF, 232 KB)

EG95 (PDF, 187 KB)

EG96 (PDF, 311 KB)

0

0

1
Rokeby Primary School, Anderson Avenue, Rugby

ER97 (PDF, 232 KB)

ES97 (PDF, 248 KB)

0

1
Rugby Free Primary School, Bailey Road, Central Park, Rugby

DY101 (PDF, 193 KB)

DZ101 (PDF, 221 KB)

2

2
St. Matthew's Bloxham C of E Primary School, Webb Ellis Road, Rugby EN96 (PDF, 315 KB) 2
The Avon Valley School and Performing Arts College, Newbold Road, Rugby

EF95 (PDF, 232 KB)

EG95 (PDF, 187 KB)

EG96 (PDF, 311 KB)

0

0

1

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Emily Brough, Communities Group, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 410410).

Any person who desires to question the validity of the Order or of any provision contained in it on the grounds that it is not within the powers conferred by the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, or on the grounds that any requirement of that Act or of any instrument made under it has not been complied with in relation to the Order may within six weeks from the date of the making of the Order apply to the High Court for this purpose.  

For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy).  

Published: 29th August 2025

