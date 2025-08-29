Unique Senior Care

Care provider recognised with Royal award for training that changes lives

A care provider which has supported thousands of families across the Midlands has won a prestigious national award for the third time.

Unique Senior Care has picked up the Princess Royal Training Award, which was announced earlier this month by the City & Guilds Foundation and personally endorsed by HRH The Princess Royal.

The organisation, which is based in Stratford upon Avon and provides care across Warwickshire, Solihull, Coventry and surrounding areas, as well as live-in care across the UK, was one of just 57 to be recognised this year – and one of only three from the care sector.

The latest award was given for the way Unique Senior Care has redesigned its five-day, face-to-face live-in Caregiver induction programme, which prepares new Caregivers to provide safe, compassionate and professional support in clients’ homes.

Jo Cleary, Learning and Development Manager at Unique Senior Care, said:

“Aside from learning the basics of safe and effective care, our induction programme is there to make sure people feel confident and supported before they ever step into someone’s home.

"Over the five days we give Caregivers time to practise, to ask questions, and to talk honestly about what the job is really like – the challenges as well as the rewards. The bit I love most is watching the change that happens during the week.

"People often arrive on day one feeling nervous, but by the end they leave knowing they’re ready, that they belong here, and that they can really make a difference for the families they’ll be supporting.”

Caregivers themselves have praised the induction as some of the best training they have received in their career, equipping them with the practical skills, confidence and resilience needed to provide outstanding care, as well as embedding the organisation’s values of kindness, dignity and respect.

Unique Senior Care has been delivering high-quality care for over 15 years, supporting more than 3,000 clients to remain in their own homes. It has also delivered over 10,000 hours of training to its Caregivers, and has been named among the Top 20 homecare providers in the UK for five consecutive years by families on homecare.co.uk.

This is the organisation’s third Princess Royal Training Award, having also been recognised in 2021 and 2024 for its leadership and development pathways.

The awards, now in their 10th year, recognise employers who can demonstrate that their investment in training has had a lasting impact on staff and organisational performance. Open to all organisations across the UK and Ireland, they are a nationally respected benchmark of excellence and are personally endorsed by HRH The Princess Royal.