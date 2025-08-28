Reminder to eligible households to get £150 off energy bills

Warm Home Discount

Every household where the billpayer receives an eligible means-tested benefit will now be in line for the discount, after the Government removed restrictions that previously excluded many who needed help with bills.

In England and Wales, this means households in receipt of Housing Benefit, Income-related Employment and Support Allowance, Income-based Jobseeker's Allowance, Income Support, Pension Credit and Universal Credit will now be eligible.

The Government is now issuing a call to eligible households to check they are named on their electricity bill, with suppliers set to rely on customers’ records as of Sunday 24 August.

Someone might not be named on their electricity bill if they have recently moved house and changed supplier. Having the eligible person named on the electricity bill will help make sure households receive the £150 discount automatically.

**** This is different from the Winter Fuel Payment that is aimed at all pensioners with an income of less that £35,000. You can find information on this via, https://www.gov.uk/winter-fuel-payment.