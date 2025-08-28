Academic Prospectus

Warwickshire Adult and Community Learning (ACL)

There are a range of courses being delivered across Nuneaton, Bedworth and North Warwickshire and online.

They range from Digital Skills, Maths and English and offer a range of vocational courses including, Dressmaking, Photography, German and British Sign Language.

You can find copies of the prospectus in libraries and other community venues or you can download the pdf via, https://api.warwickshire.gov.uk/documents/WCCC-288690560-769

You can get more information on the courses and find further enrolement details via, https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/acl