Looking for young people aged between 16 and 25 years

The King's Trust

The King's Trust (formally The Prince's Trust) are looking for young people aged between 16 and 25 years in Nuneaton, Bedworth and the surrounding area.

Looking for something to do from September that won't cost you anything but your time? Not in education or employment and unsure of your next step? There are still spaces available for the next King's Trust Team Programme in starting soon.

• Build your team working skills and make new friends in a small, safe inclusive group.

• Realise your potential and achieve your ambitions.

• Gain two weeks work experience and improve your employability skills.

• Opportunity to take part in helping the community.

• Challenge yourself with new activities, gain qualifications and regain your confidence.

It is FREE and won’t affect any benefits. If you or someone you know may be interested or have any questions, you can get in touch with us in the following ways:

Whatsapp ⁨07874 796087 or email: Toni - twellings@warwickshire.ac.uk

Parent, guardians, carers - if you know someone that you think could benefit from our programme, please get in touch.

More information on the Kings Trust is available via, https://www.kingstrust.org.uk/